Tesla rolls out surprising new update to its older vehicles — here's how it could impact drivers

Tesla is rewarding owners of its older electric vehicles with an impressive update that attempts to make the driving experience as intuitive as possible.

As noted by Tesalrati, older Tesla vehicles equipped with the Intel processors and ultrasonic sensors will benefit greatly from software update 2025.32.2. The move will bring an enhanced Full Self-Driving visualization to the reverse view. Previously, these vehicles reverted to a simpler Autopilot visual with gray lines when driving in reverse.

The update was caught by X user Beat (@beat_t1), who first posted the scoop on Sept. 5.

"When shifting into reverse, the full FSD visualization now stays on instead of switching to the old plain autopilot visuals," they wrote. "Might be small, but it makes backing up feel more seamless."

The update now allows drivers in older Tesla vehicles to see richer graphics that detect curbs and other objects while backing up. This will align with the reverse-view experience that is equipped in newer, AMD-based models. While the update might not be considered groundbreaking technology for some drivers, it may just help increase the perceived value of used Tesla vehicles.

2025 has not been a kind year to the EV manufacturer. Throughout the majority of the year, Tesla has reported a dramatic decrease in car sales, especially in key automotive markets across the globe. However, with a steady stream of updates designed to improve the driving experience of its vehicles, Tesla appears to be making a concerted effort to listen to its customers.

