Tesla Model Y spotted towing a full-size tractor-trailer: ‘It’s still impressive to see’

Since the company’s launch, Tesla has gone from strength to strength.

In 2023, it was the highest-selling electric vehicle brand in the United States, according to Cox Automotive’s Kelley Blue Book, holding 55% of the market, and its models consistently sit among the top-performing vehicles in its sector in terms of range, speed, and acceleration.

But power is perhaps an underestimated aspect of a Tesla’s capabilities, and a video posted on Reddit demonstrated just what a Model Y can do in that department.

The footage shows the all-electric vehicle effortlessly pulling a semi trailer in Harlingen, Texas.

According to Electrek, semi trailers can weigh as much as 15,000 pounds. The Model Y is billed as being powerful enough to tow 3,500 pounds, so dragging just over four times as much weight is certainly an immense achievement.

While it isn’t a practical way to carry goods across the country, as the added weight would put increased strain on the vehicle’s battery life, it was certainly a sight to behold. In fact, Tesla is one of the leading brands in the race to make electric heavy duty trucking more viable.

Electrek pointed out that the stunt would not be advised for various safety and legal reasons, and because it would probably see Tesla void the vehicle’s warranty. Regardless, the publication conceded that “it’s still impressive to see.”

The comments section on Electrek wasn’t quite as convinced by the video, with some suggesting the trailer is designed to move with as little effort as possible.

Indeed, it’s unclear just how much weight the trailer was carrying, even though pulling the trailer itself is still formidable.

But with many electric vehicle doubters perhaps listing power as a reason to steer clear, the Model Y has at least put some of those fears to bed.

The main reason people will invest in electric cars is for environmental purposes, though. The machines produce zero tailpipe pollution while out on the road, making them much better for the planet compared to standard dirty-fuel-powered vehicles.

Furthermore, they produce no particulate matter, which is responsible for causing or exacerbating cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

And while they are certainly capable of pulling a truck trailer, perhaps it makes sense to leave that job to the Semis.

