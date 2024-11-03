Rivian launches first-of-its-kind program for new and preowned EV buyers — here's what you need to know

"Allows people and companies to support the creation of more renewable energy on the grid."

Electric vehicle company Rivian is launching a first-of-its-kind renewable energy matching program for new and used EV buyers, according to Teslarati.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on September 23, the company announced it would power "up to 10,000 miles of driving with 100% renewable energy" for buyers of a new or preowned Rivian R1T or R1S before the end of the year.

"As a Rivian owner, your decision to drive electric is a powerful investment in our planet's future," a statement from Rivian reads. "However, the full benefits of EVs will only be realized if we reduce the carbon emissions from the energy needed to power them."

The program promises that wherever customers charge their EV, the source will be from "100% renewable energy," such as "wind, solar, and low-impact hydroelectric projects."

Electric vehicles help drivers save money on fuel costs and reduce air pollution from dirty energy sources like oil which regular combustion engines use. However, energy sources that contribute to planet-warming pollution are still used in powering electricity across the world. According to Just Energy, coal accounts for 37% of the world's electricity production.

As reported by Teslarati, the program is the first of its kind to promote clean energy sources alongside the purchase of an EV. These sources, like wind power and solar power, are vital in further reducing reliance on dirty energy sources.

"Renewable energy matching allows people and companies to support the creation of more renewable energy on the grid, with the end goal of powering all of our electricity consumption from cleaner and renewable sources," Rivian writes. "A matching program is a commitment to measure or estimate electricity consumption, and ensure the amount of renewable energy we develop, source, or purchase, matches or exceeds the amount consumed over the same time period."

The EV company continues to invest in green energy, turning a coal factory into a solar farm in Kentucky and granting their EV buyers free access to Tesla Superchargers. Rivian also recently received a $5 billion investment from Volkswagen.

"Love your commitment to going green!" one commenter said on their X post.

