GMC releases next-generation electric truck with eye-popping capabilities — and it could make range anxiety a thing of the past

"Now all other trucks are ruined for me."

"Range anxiety? Never heard of it," says GMC's new electric truck, the Sierra EV Denali Max Range. This full-size luxury pickup, new for 2025, can travel an estimated 460 miles on a single charge.

And that's not because it has tiny motors barely sipping on electrons.

According to Electrek, the truck boasts 760 horsepower and a whopping 785 foot-pounds of torque. It can tow 10,500 pounds. It can crabwalk itself nearly sideways into a parking spot using four-wheel steering. It rips from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. And it has a pass-through bed for hauling lumber, kayaks, or other oversize cargo.

The star of the show is the monster 204-kilowatt-hour battery (according to GM Authority) that creates all that power and allows a 9,000-pound truck to travel that far on a single charge.

Competing with the Rivian 1T, the Ford F-150 Lightning, and the Tesla Cybertruck, GMC swung for the fences. With the Sierra EV Denali, there's really no compromise for a truck lover who's skeptical of switching from gas to electric power. That said, there is one shoe to drop, and that is the $100,495 price tag.

But a lot of that cost is baked into the luxurious interior and air suspension. Strip out the expensive leather and wood interior, and this is a truck that can serve as a home base for camping expeditions or job sites without blinking an eye or running out of power. It's essentially a prototype of what a modern, pollution-reducing, do-it-all truck could be.

Oh, also, it can power your house. According to Car and Driver, the Denali's vehicle-to-home bidirectional charging system can fully power a house for a solid week before you'd have to run out and charge the truck's batteries.

So far, automotive testers are impressed.

"I just drove the new 2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali, and now all other trucks are ruined for me," Tom's Guide said.

"It's GM's best electric pickup to date," according to The Drive.

