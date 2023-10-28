New ‘smart’ software update could help protect Tesla drivers even after an accident: ‘Tesla is always ahead of the game’

A car crash can be a scary experience for anyone involved, but a new software update from Tesla could help give peace of mind to drivers of the company’s vehicles.

Tesla North America announced on Oct. 3 that it released a software update that will automatically turn on a vehicle’s hazard lights if something causes an airbag to activate.

The hazard lights will flash more quickly than usual to aid visibility, adding even more to the protection of drivers — particularly in dark or stormy conditions.

If an airbag is deployed, hazard lights will automatically activate & flash faster to improve visibility



According to Electrek, Tesla delivered the new feature via a wireless delivery system known as an over-the-air (OTA) update. The company seamlessly released the software to most vehicles in the United States because, as Ford CEO Jim Farley noted, Tesla designed its software in-house rather than outsourcing like many automakers.

Tesla, which only makes all-electric vehicles, has been lauded for its environment-friendly technology and forward-looking innovation, including its efforts to reduce carbon pollution in its production process and work to develop wireless charging ports for its vehicles.

Not only are EVs typically cheaper to drive than gas cars, partly because of lower maintenance costs, but they also have the added benefit of being good for our health.

As detailed by PNAS, the official peer-reviewed journal of the National Academy of Sciences, a study by Princeton found that switching completely to EVs could prevent as many as 170,000 premature deaths caused by air pollution by 2050.

Tesla’s potentially life-saving software and its smooth delivery are yet another example of the benefits of mindful technology, and some users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were impressed.

“That’s a cool safety feature! Tesla is always ahead of the game,” one person wrote.

“Great to see Tesla continuing to prioritize safety! The automatic hazard light update is a smart move for enhancing road safety,” another said.

