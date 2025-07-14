Tesla Robotaxi riders raise red flags after experiencing concerning safety issues: 'The car didn't behave correctly'

Tesla launched its much-anticipated Robotaxi in Austin, Texas, last month, but early footage of the autonomous vehicle suggests it has a long way to go to catch up to a competitor, Waymo. Videos revealing operational glitches are also putting some residents on edge, prompting a new investigation from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

What's happening?

Two days after Tesla's Robotaxi began offering rides on a limited basis in Austin, The Register was quick to compile and publish footage shared by influencers invited to try the service.

While enthusiasm for the Robotaxi has been high among consumers and investors, it was dampened by a series of mishaps.

YouTuber Dirty Tesla (@DirtyTesla) saw his ride pull over in the middle of the street with its hazard lights on — not exactly a safe location for a drop-off.

"Should I actually get out?" Dirty Tesla asks the safety monitor in the front passenger seat. Traffic continues to flow while the Robotaxi is at a standstill, before a remote operator intervenes to resume the ride (the incident begins at around the 9:30 mark).

YouTuber Farzad (@FarzadMediaINC) also had his Robotaxi stop at an unfortunate spot: the tail end of an intersection and partially in a crosswalk (roughly the 38-minute mark). The footage prompted a flurry of criticism from worried viewers, to which Farzad responded: "Fully agree with everyone that the car didn't behave correctly."

Rob Mauer, who hosts the "Tesla Podcast," witnessed his Robotaxi abort a left turn and drive on the wrong side of the street for several moments before getting back on course. He posted footage of his journey (around the 7:20 mark) on the social platform X.

Why is this important?

Tesla experienced a record decline in global sales over the first two quarters of 2025, per CNN, while its stocks have been on a roller coaster. A successful Robotaxi launch was supposed to help turn the tide.

Consumers across political lines report viewing the brand through a less favorable lens, per an Electric Vehicle Intelligence Report poll, with CEO Elon Musk's political activities and public feuds negatively impacting public perception and worrying investors.

While this may sound dire for consumers interested in EVs, given that Tesla is one of the most recognizable EV brands worldwide, it isn't all bad news. That's because increased market competition is one of the factors impacting Tesla's EV delivery numbers.

With consumers having more options to choose from, the upfront cost of EVs has dropped, making the vehicles — coveted for their lower maintenance and energy costs, along with their contribution to healthier air quality with zero tailpipe pollution — accessible to more people.

What is being done about robotaxi mistakes?

Safety data from Waymo reveals that autonomous EV services can boost public safety, with the Tesla competitor revealing a 93% crash reduction involving pedestrians compared to the average human driver, as aligned with NHTSA's Standing General Order reporting timelines.

While Waymo isn't immune to complaints from riders and isn't perfect, as The Register noted, it has seen an 88% reduction in crashes with serious injuries or worse (compared to human drivers).

Previously, Musk delayed the Robotaxi launch, stating on X that Tesla was "being super paranoid about safety." The early Robotaxi returns suggest the company has more to do to live up to those promises. Meanwhile, the NHTSA is investigating Tesla's Robotaxi after opening a separate inquiry into its Smart Summon software.

"Following an assessment of those reports and other relevant information, NHTSA will take any necessary actions to protect road safety," the organization said in a statement to The Register.

