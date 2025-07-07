New report on Tesla Robotaxi reveals potential glaring flaw in its technology: 'Phantom braking'

The technology used in Tesla's autonomous Robotaxi service has a glaring potential issue, according to Teslarati.

What's happening?

Teslarati shared videos posted on X of people riding in an autonomous vehicle through the Tesla Robotaxi service, which launched in Austin, Texas, on June 22.

Many riders had no issues when the car drove into direct sunlight. However, Kim Java (@ItsKimJava) posted a video of her car slamming its brakes when it encountered sun glare.

While Java called it a "rare phantom braking moment," there are some concerns about whether Tesla's self-driving technology can stand up to the sun's rays.

Those concerns are based on Tesla's decision to use cameras for auto-driving rather than sensors and LiDAR, or light detection and ranging. Together, sensors and LiDAR can map surroundings remotely to help guide vehicles on roads.

But Tesla has taken a different approach with its cameras-only system. The company noted a few reasons for this, including the belief that true vision is superior to sensing and that using only cameras decreases the cost and complexity of a self-driving vehicle, reported Forbes.

Why is this potential flaw concerning?

While many people have had no issues regarding sunlight interfering with their Robotaxi experience, others are worried the technology isn't ready to go mainstream.

Dallas Tesla Club (@dallasteslaclub) commented on Java's post, "Gonna catch flak for saying this, but phantom braking is unacceptable at this point with how far we've come with FSD."

The hesitation is valid. In late 2023, an auto-driving Tesla struck and killed a 71-year-old grandmother as it turned a corner into intense sunlight, reported Bloomberg.

The following year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into Tesla's Autopilot technology, noting potential issues with its ability to "react appropriately to reduced roadway visibility conditions."

The report listed sun glare, fog, and airborne dust as conditions that could increase the likelihood of crashes.

With Tesla being one of the leading electric vehicle makers in the world, consumers look to it for reliable and safe EVs. Yet Tesla has been making lots of headlines, from its Cybertruck needing frequent service calls to dangerous mishaps with the company's Full Self-Driving (Supervised) mode.

When consumers don't feel like they can trust Tesla vehicles, they may shy away from EVs in general. Fewer EVs would mean more gas-powered vehicles on the road, and they cause more carbon pollution than EVs.

What's being done to make autonomous driving technology safer?

If you plan to make your next car an EV, know that you don't have to use self-driving technology if you're uncomfortable with it. Plenty of EVs don't have self-driving features, and most that do make the tech optional.

But Tesla is continuing to refine its Robotaxi service and Autopilot technology to improve safety and accuracy.

Not a Tesla App reported that Elon Musk created a roadmap for Tesla's FSD tech to improve memory and context. Essentially, this should help the system make more sense of the driving experience and mimic human decision-making.

Tesla also offers updated safety reports that compare accidents in its vehicles — self-driving and non-self-driving — to overall accidents in the United States, giving consumers transparency in their vehicle searches.

