Tesla announces game-changing service to entice new buyers: 'Door-to-door experience'

Tesla is taking test driving to the next level, and for those in the applicable areas, they won't even need to head to a dealership.

According to Not a Tesla App, the electric vehicle company has launched at-home test drives with Tesla Ride. The setup is easy: You just go to the Tesla website or contact your local Tesla showroom, and a Tesla adviser will show up at your home with a Model Y Long Range AWD.

While this model is the only vehicle currently offered for this service, this may change in the future.

The at-home test drive offers interested drivers real-world experience with Tesla's Full Self-Driving software with the assistance of an adviser in the passenger seat. The ride is 45 minutes long, bringing you (and your family if you want) right back home afterward.

Though Tesla has seen fluctuating sales this year, continued advancements such as FSD and its new Robotaxi service have kept the public interested. With increasing accessibility, such as the affordable Model 3 package and now the at-home test-driving option, EV life is becoming a reality for more and more people.

By making your next car an EV, you can join those cashing in on all the perks of an EV. From saving money on routine maintenance to cutting down on pollution, it's a great time to make the switch.

Whether Tesla or otherwise, actions like this that make the process easier will help with the widespread adoption of EVs that benefits consumers and the planet.

To get the at-home Tesla test drive experience, the company requires you to be 21 years or older, have insurance and a valid driver's license, and live within a reasonable distance of a Tesla service center or showroom.

"This door-to-door experience helps get people into Teslas who might otherwise be reluctant to drive into a showroom," Not a Tesla App highlighted.

