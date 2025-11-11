Tesla hit with stunning setback in key territory: 'No longer has the market to itself'

Tesla's strong run in Europe appears to be hitting a sharp downturn as sales figures reveal a significant drop across several key markets.

According to Reuters, registrations for the automaker fell steeply in October, signaling that Tesla may be losing ground in regions where it once dominated.

What's happening?

After a brief rebound in September, when Model Y topped Europe's sales charts, Tesla's ride has turned bumpy again.

In Spain, where overall electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid sales jumped 119%, Tesla's numbers dropped 31%. Beyond slowing demand tied to consumer fatigue and rising competition, the company is also falling behind traditional automakers in expanding its EV offerings, and Chinese brands are gaining market share.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"Tesla no longer has the market to itself and that seems to be showing in its sales figures in Europe," Ginny Buckley, CEO of Electrifying.com, told Reuters.

Why is this issue important?

This isn't just about Tesla's balance sheet. If the brand that sparked the EV revolution loses traction, new buyers may be discouraged from making the switch — slowing EV adoption at a time the world needs it most.

Road transportation still accounts for roughly 12.2% of global heat-trapping gases produced by human activity, based on data from Climate Watch. To bring this figure down, EV adoption must be accelerated, not slowed.

Yet, some regions seem to be stuck in neutral. Europe, in particular, saw its electric car market flat-line at about 20% of total car sales in 2024 as subsidy cuts cooled demand, according to the Global EV Outlook 2025.

Cost also remains a crucial factor. Analysis from Atlas Public Policy showed that most EVs, including the Model Y, still cost less to own over time, saving EV owners about $8,000 over seven years compared to gasoline models.

But affordability and accessibility depend heavily on steady pricing and continued policy support — both of which are becoming less certain in Europe.

What's being done about it?

Inside Tesla, tensions are growing as sales continue to slide, and the company faces scrutiny over leadership decisions. While the board has proposed a $1 trillion pay package to keep Elon Musk as CEO, Norges Bank Investment Management — Tesla's seventh-largest shareholder — voted to reject it — a sign of investor unease.

Tesla may be navigating through a rough patch now, but its setbacks clear the lane for other EV players. Automakers, both new and established, now share the responsibility of pushing EV innovation forward.

For consumers, Tesla's latest challenges serve as a reminder that EV progress depends on broad industry innovation — every new electric model on the road helps move transportation toward a cleaner future.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.