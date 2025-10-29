Car expert shares honest review after trying out latest version of Tesla's Full Self-Driving feature: 'Significant'

Tesla's Full Self-Driving system has faced scrutiny in the United States, but one international market has given a glowing review.

A Teslarati report stated the Japanese news outlet Nikkei took Tesla's FSD for a spin in Tokyo.

The outlet's review said the FSD demonstrated "excellent situational awareness and smooth control." It went further to say it performed "better than a human driver" at times.

The system's ability to react to sudden events on the road was also praised.

Nikkei recounted a fast-moving cyclist entering the Tesla's blind spot, per Teslarati. FSD detected the rider and made necessary safety adjustments, to which the reviewer exclaimed, "Wow!"

FSD avoided a collision with another vehicle backing up, this time on a narrow street. On the 30-minute drive, the reviewer said they did "not [make] a single intervention."

This positive reception joins the country's push for autonomous driving.

Japan's Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism Ministry has allowed AI-powered vehicles to be updated to include self-driving capabilities.

An autonomous system with instant reaction times to road conditions can help improve safety, and cars that adapt this way can also reduce driver stress in busy urban environments.

The advancement makes driving an electric vehicle an even more appealing choice. EVs produce zero tailpipe pollution, meaning cleaner air in cities and a reduction in transport-related planet-warming gases.

Tesla's sales numbers have faltered in 2025. According to CNN, it recorded a 13% worldwide sales fall in the first half of 2025. Ongoing improvements in FSD could draw more people to a Tesla vehicle.

As Teslarati observed, Tesla board member Hiro Mizuno called Japan's autonomous driving software updates "significant."

In a post on X, he added, "This decision will make it easier for all manufacturers to introduce autonomous driving in Japan."

Necessary regulation and positive, real-world performance open avenues for wider adoption, and self-driving technology seems to have a promising future in Japan.

Self-driving capabilities aside, EVs provide significant benefits over vehicles powered by an internal combustion engine.

Charging a vehicle battery is much cheaper than refilling a gas tank, and plugging in at home is even more convenient and affordable than using public chargers.

Solar panels can also increase the savings of EV ownership; charging with the energy generated via the technology means you can refuel a vehicle for free.

