Anaheim police department electrifies its patrol fleet with upfitted Tesla Model Ys: 'These vehicles will enable officers to respond swiftly to incidents'

Electric vehicles are a popular choice among eco-conscious consumers looking to reduce their individual air pollution levels. But now, as reported by Electrek, EVs are also becoming popular as patrol cars for police departments around the country.

In May 2023, the South Pasadena Police Department was the first in the nation to convert its entire fleet to EVs. In Somerset, Wisconsin, the police department went electric with a Tesla Model Y patrol car that is saving the town an estimated $80,000 with just that one vehicle.

One of the latest agencies to embrace the EV trend is the Anaheim Police Department, which recently purchased six Tesla Model Ys. Tesla has upfitted them for patrol work through UP.FIT, a division of Unplugged Performance.

"With state-of-the-art technology and safety features, in addition to an expansive supercharging network throughout the city, these vehicles will enable officers to respond swiftly to incidents and effectively engage with the community," the Anaheim Police Department said.

Tesla's move to upfit its vehicles for patrol duty is driving progress toward a cleaner and safer future for our communities. Fewer traditional cars on the roads will improve public health by curbing asthma-causing pollution and increasing public awareness about the benefits of EVs.

This is just one of several recent Tesla efforts to make its cars more accessible, utilize new battery technology, and drive longer distances without charging.

EVs are no longer cost-prohibitive, with increasingly affordable options entering the market and huge tax savings to look forward to. Police departments and general consumers are discovering that EVs are actually more affordable in the long run due to lower maintenance costs, gas savings, and overall longevity.

Regarding the news from Anaheim, former police officer and chief of police Dan B. commented, "An EV would be so much better for the environment. And for the budgets! I think once officers get past the first anti-EV sentiment, they will love them."

