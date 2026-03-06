Tesla driver launches online debate with 'cheap,' at-home alternative to charge EV: 'The electric bill [is] going to be insane'

There's a fine line between being frugal and being outrageous.

TikToker Rickie (@rickologist) was trending toward the latter with a highly unconventional method to keep his Tesla charged.

The video shows Rickie's convoluted way of charging a new Model Y.

"You was too cheap to get the Tesla charger installed in your garage, so now you gotta pull your car up to the backyard to connect it to the stove outlet just to get 20 miles of charge an hour," the on-screen text reads.

He ran a charging cord through a window to connect it to an outlet to allow the 120-volt adapter to charge the car. The stove was moved away from the wall to make room for the contraption.

It seemed a bit much to draw the line at buying the charger after investing tens of thousands of dollars in a new electric vehicle. Considering the high approval rating of at-home charging, most EV owners would probably encourage Rickie to take the plunge.

"Contact an electrician and get a quote to get a dryer 220 outlet installed in your garage," one user suggested.

Some TikTokers thought the move might backfire.

"The electric bill going to be insane," one predicted.

"It's so many Tesla chargers this isn't even needed," another person pointed out. It's true that Tesla's vast Supercharger network probably gives Rickie a host of local options to get the Model Y powered up.

While that would still require some time for the vehicle to be fully charged, there is time involved in unplugging the stove and activating this setup. The slow charge speed also is a major factor in this conversation.

Others couldn't help but admire or at least be amused by Rickie's antics.

"Lol it work. I don't see a problem," one said. "We gon' find a way."

"Listen, I plug mine right up at the apartment outlet," a thrifty viewer relayed.

