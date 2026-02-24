EV driver opens up about experience after getting home Tesla charger installed for $0: 'Most of the feedback was negative'

A new electric vehicle lessee boasted about a seamless experience that upgraded their driving experience.

The scoop

"Just wanted to share my experience with Qmerit for those deciding between Qmerit and EvGo," they wrote in the r/CadillacLyriq subreddit. "As I was researching, most of the feedback was negative, but it worked out well for me.

"I submitted a quote request, got assigned a local electrician, and got a quote within a couple days. Within a week, I had my 60-amp Tesla Universal Wall charger installed, and Qmerit covered the whole cost of installation — $0 out of pocket. Very happy with the Qmerit benefit."

While EVs may be known for their environmental benefits — namely zero tailpipe pollution — they offer many other advantages over internal combustion engine vehicles. Tops among them may be a fatter wallet and quieter, more enjoyable rides. Cadillac and other manufacturers have a number of options for those who want to make the switch.

How it's helping

EV owners can save a ton of money by charging their vehicles at home instead of at public chargers.

If you're interested in installing a Level 2 charger, Qmerit is an excellent option to help you get started. It offers free estimates, and all you have to do is answer a few questions about your electrical panel and installation area.

Though charging via the electrical grid will save you a chunk of change when compared to using public charging stations, charging with home solar power will all but eliminate that cost. If you have solar panels or are considering installing a solar system, you can enhance the savings of EV ownership by harnessing the sun's energy.

TCD's Solar Explorer can help you understand your options and save up to $10,000. With the Solar Explorer, you can discover and connect with trusted partners, simplifying the process with concierge-level service and competitive bids from vetted local installers.

What everyone's saying

Other users detailed their dealings with Qmerit.

"Your experience matches mine exactly," one said. "I even went for the Tesla Universal wall charger as well. The process was smooth, professional, and could not have gone better."

Another person wrote: "The process is slow if the dealer doesn't do his job. FYI, [lots of] places sell the Tesla charger like Lowes. If you go thru Rakuten or other cash-back sites, you can save a few more dollars."

