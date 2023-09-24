Footage shows Tesla take on Nissan GTR: ‘I have no desire for [an internal-combustion-engine car] any more’

According to Tesla, the Model S Plaid can reach 60 miles per hour in just 1.99 seconds.

It’s exciting to see how electric vehicles match standard internal combustion engine cars.

When a car that produces zero-tailpipe pollution is up against a modified car powered by dirty fuel and delivers a better performance, it’s impressive.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, user Pathway to Mars (@Pathway_to_Mars) showed footage of a Tesla Model S Plaid speeding past a modified Nissan GTR on the highway.

#Tesla Plaid ⚡️ smoking a Modified GTR ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/04n1EF4nRl — Pathway to Mars 🚀⚡️🔋🛰️𝕏 (@Pathway_to_Mars) August 22, 2023

Pathway to Mars noted how the footage showed the Tesla “smoking” its competition in terms of pace.

“Having been in a Plaid S and feeling it, I have no desire for [an internal-combustion-engine car] any more,” one X user commented.

“Back in the day it was so cool to have some rip-snorting hot cam Honda that barely idled, made the cabin hot, and ran a five-second 0-60,” another user observed. “Now you can get a fast Tesla that’s more reliable, comfortable and quick for less money.”

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

TESLA MODEL S PLAID SMOKING LAMBO IN DRAG RACE. pic.twitter.com/m27INojfBQ — TESLA CARS ONLY FAMILY⚡ (@teslacarsonly) August 23, 2023

According to Tesla, the Model S Plaid can reach 60 miles per hour in just 1.99 seconds and hit a top speed of 200 miles per hour (322 kilometers per hour) with its 1,020 horsepower.

While it’s unclear what model GTR the Tesla is up against in the video, the 2018 version of the Nissan can reach 62 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 196 miles per hour, according to ultimateSPECS.com.

That’s notable in terms of speed, and the Tesla also boasts significant gains in terms of climate impact. With no exhaust pollution, it’s much kinder to the environment as it doesn’t harm air quality when out on the roads — unlike dirty-fuel-powered cars that work to overheat our planet and exacerbate respiratory conditions like asthma.

According to a 2015 study by Duke University summarized by Phys.org, the pollutants that lead to higher healthcare costs, lower crop yields, and higher prices of insurance following extreme weather events due to gas-powered vehicles add $3.80 to the pump price, with the environmental damages from a typical midrange gasoline vehicle leading to a nearly $2,000 annual bill.

This is in comparison to EVs, for which the annual damage will be $1,000 if the energy is generated directly by coal. However, this drops significantly if the electricity is sourced from natural gas production ($300) and is “minimal” if generated by renewable sources like solar or wind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.