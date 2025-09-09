Driver outraged after disturbing experience during Tesla test-drive: 'There was no indication whatsoever that this would happen'

This isn't the first time Tesla customers have voiced frustrations.

A Redditor described a Tesla vehicle as "a $70,000 brick" after it suddenly shut down during a test drive, raising new questions about EV reliability and customer trust.

What happened?

A post on r/RealTesla has drawn attention to Tesla's test-drive program after a customer complained about getting stranded on the roadside. The driver explained that they were just 30 minutes late returning the vehicle when the car stopped working with no warning.

"There was no indication whatsoever that this would happen," the original poster said.

Attempts to reach Tesla support reportedly led only to generic troubleshooting questions. Eventually, the car had to be towed. When the driver returned the car, the Redditor recalled Tesla staff saying, "Yeah, it shuts down at the 48-hour mark."

This isn't the first time Tesla customers have voiced frustrations. In the past, long waits and congestion at charging stations, as well as disputes at shared chargers, have raised similar concerns.

Why is this Tesla issue concerning?

A vehicle shutting down unexpectedly raises immediate safety concerns for consumers. If a vehicle stops working, drivers may be left in unsafe conditions. In this case, the lack of a countdown or alert meant the driver was caught off guard.

The experience also points to broader worries about accessibility and trust. Electric vehicle adoption is growing rapidly, with the International Energy Agency projecting global EV sales to exceed 20 million units this year — but negative customer experiences could slow that momentum.

Although Tesla still has its merits, including impressive safety features, consumer complaints can still slow down overall EV adoption. Individuals who want to make their next car an EV may hesitate if switching comes with unpredictable risks.

Slower EV adoption doesn't just affect consumers; it could also slow progress toward reducing harmful carbon pollution from gas-powered cars.

With the World Health Organization citing air pollution as one of the causes of 4.2 million premature deaths annually, setbacks in EV growth may worsen the public health burden tied to pollution from the transportation sector.

What's being done about the test drive issue?

Tesla has not apparently announced changes to its test-drive program. Its support page for self-service test drives also does not specifically warn customers of the auto shutoff if a vehicle is not returned on time.

Making policies more transparent could prevent similar issues in the future. Other EV manufacturers would also do well to add safeguards, such as grace periods and clear alerts before a vehicle shuts down.

For drivers considering an EV, there are alternatives. Ford, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen, for example, have been getting a fair share of the market with annual sales of over 100,000 units, as reported by Blackridge Research and Consulting.

One commenter said, "There's plenty of better options on the market from automakers that make some attempt at satisfying customers."

Going forward, stronger consumer protections and better transparency could help ensure that EVs remain both safe and appealing options for drivers making the switch.

