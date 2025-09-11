Tesla sparks buzz after dominating key auto industry survey — here are the details

Tesla earned the highest score in JD Power's 2025 technological survey, outperforming traditional automakers with an impressive 873 points out of a possible 1,000, per Teslarati.

The electric vehicle manufacturer doubled the scores of veteran competitors like Volkswagen and Toyota, which received 432 and 436 points, respectively.

Despite Tesla's commanding performance in the survey, JD Power did not award the company any official recognition. The research firm stated that Tesla does not "meet study award criteria," which reportedly requires automakers to sell vehicles in all U.S. states. Rivian, which scored second with 730 points, faced the same exclusion.

As a result, Genesis received the top official ranking with 538 points, followed by Cadillac at 526 points. The survey collected responses from 76,230 owners of 2025 model-year vehicles, marking the 10th year JD Power has conducted the research.

Per the survey's key findings overall, technology-related problems decreased by 6.3 per 100 vehicles compared to 2024.

Automatic climate control emerged as a top feature, with drivers praising its easy management of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. The blind spot camera was the most popular, with 93% of drivers using it regularly and 74% wanting the feature in future vehicles.

Some features also frustrated drivers — car wash mode, designed to prepare vehicles for automated cleaning, ranked as a common source of irritation due to its placement within infotainment menus.

As for Tesla, the unofficial recognition helps to highlight the automaker's technological prowess during an otherwise challenging year for the company. Tesla sales have struggled throughout 2025, with global deliveries falling around 13% in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2024.

