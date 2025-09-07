Researchers unveil game-changing new technology that could revolutionize batteries: 'It can be used in everything from electric cars to storage'

Electric vehicles are becoming more efficient, affordable, and accessible to everyday drivers. Still, manufacturers hope to make EV batteries even better through faster charging and longer lifespans.

A Norwegian University of Science and Technology research team may have found the key to doing just that by creating a new life-extending coating for lithium-sulfur batteries, reported Interesting Engineering.

Li-S batteries are the gold standard for EVs. They can charge faster and are generally safer than lithium-ion batteries.

However, because of the consistent movement of particles inside operating Li-S batteries, they wear out fast. That's a big problem for EV manufacturers prioritizing long-lasting batteries.

To fix this, the NTNU team developed and patented a coating that can potentially extend their lifespan by up to five times. By adding the coating to the battery's separator, which sits between its electrodes, the separator becomes a filter to reduce damage from chemicals moving within the battery.

The longer lifespan can translate to a lighter battery because its cells can store more energy without wearing out as quickly. This higher energy density requires fewer cells within the battery, resulting in a lighter weight.

According to Interesting Engineering, that could make a typical 800-volt EV battery about 440 pounds lighter. Lighter EVs have numerous benefits, including better handling, less tire wear, and extended battery range.

The research team believes this technology could work for other applications, too, such as amplifying the ability of batteries to store excess energy generated from home solar panels.

"The goal is to scale up the technology and license it to an industrial partner so that it can be used in everything from electric cars to storage of green energy," said Kristina Nydal, business developer at NTNU's Technology Transfer Office, per IE.

That means that if you use solar panels to charge your EV at home, you may get to eventually double-dip the benefits of this new technology if and when it goes mainstream.

