Tesla Cybertruck’s eyebrow-raising windshield wiper is making headlines again after catalog reveals potential cost

Tesla’s highly anticipated Cybertruck has been a magnet for controversy over its unconventional design. Even the vehicle’s large, angular single windshield wiper is considered comically large and weapon-like.

Love it or hate it, though, this feature of the truck may be more than an eye-catcher and instead end up costing drivers more than expected.

What’s happening?

The Verge reported that a Cybertruck windshield wiper replacement is projected to cost $75 for the wiper blade itself and $165 for the entire arm and blade assembly.

Tesla enthusiast Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) on X, formerly known as Twitter, was able to share this information after flipping through the Tesla Cybertruck parts catalog and somehow accessing the prices for each part.

Cybertruck Wiper Arm & Blade Assembly – $165.00



Cybertruck Wiper Blade – $75.00



Why is the windshield wiper price important?

This higher price point for the Cybertruck’s windshield wiper system may lead people to believe that all electric vehicles are costly to buy and maintain, even though most EVs would carry conventional wipers.

EVs can actually save drivers thousands of dollars through significantly lower fuel costs and tax credits. With the help of tax incentives, a Tesla could even cost you nearly the same as a Toyota Camry if you live in California.

According to Kelley Blue Book, the typical cost for a windshield wiper replacement on an average vehicle costs between $53 and $64, which includes parts and labor.

The out-of-pocket price is naturally cheaper if you choose to save money on the repair by changing the wipers yourself.

Even Tesla vehicles like the Model 3 and Model Y offer wiper blades for $25 a pop with the option to make the replacement a quick do-it-yourself project.

What’s being done about it?

At the moment, those interested in the costs for parts and repairs on the Cybertruck will have to wait until more information is shared by the company or those keeping an eye out for updates.

Online debates are considering whether these parts come at a reasonable price or if cheaper alternatives will soon be accessible.

“For now, this is to be expected until third-party generic parts become available. It’s the same with all dramatically new kinds of vehicles. It’s a great opportunity for entrepreneurs,” one comment on The Verge article said.

“There are already many third-party accessory builders for Cybertruck and more are coming. So it’s only a matter of time,” they continued.

Others doubted that Cybertruck drivers would be able to rely on more affordable aftermarket parts for the time being, with one commenter stating: “Unlike other Tesla models the Cybertruck seems pointed to be a very low volume product for the foreseeable future, I wouldn’t expect a big third-party accessory market to be honest any time soon.”

