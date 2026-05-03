14-year-old boy helps tackle drought crisis for farmers with new watering system

The young inventor got the idea from steam condensing on the cold tiles in his home.

A Chinese teen found a way to help seedlings in China's arid regions by developing a method to deliver water captured in pipes to the base of trees.

AS reported that 14-year-old Jia Mingxuan has developed a condensation irrigation system that captures moisture from the air and delivers it to newly planted seedlings in areas with little rainfall and at risk of desertification.

The system, which utilizes simple steel tubes and reused plastic bottles, creates a temperature gradient that produces condensation. Jia got the idea from steam condensing on the cold tiles in his home.

The system relies on a controlled temperature difference between the exposed and buried sections of the tube, allowing wind to circulate lightly inside the tubes. This causes the moisture in the air to condense even in drought conditions.

The system is ideal in areas where installing technological infrastructure can be difficult. It is also cost-effective. Its simplicity is genius and has earned Jia several awards, including the gold medal at the prestigious 77th Nuremberg International Invention Exhibition in Germany.

As the effects of a warming planet continue to affect communities and drought worsens worldwide, inventions like this will become crucial to maintaining agriculture and safeguarding communities and the environment.

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Drought has devastated crops such as olives, tomatoes, apples, and blueberries, among others. Not only does this threaten the global food supply, but it also drives up the cost of these items.

Others are also taking action to develop similar solutions to improve irrigation and crop yields. For example, two teens in Turkey, which has been facing its worst drought in over 50 years, developed crop-boosting technology that treats irrigation water with plasma. A university student has also invented a tool to predict drought, which could help safeguard communities and crops.

For Jia's invention, AS reported that he is working with a research team in Shanghai to improve the system's stability. They are studying materials as potential alternatives to improve durability and support large-scale production while keeping environmental impacts low.

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