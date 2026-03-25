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Officials issue warning as historic drought threatens food system: 'Serious losses'

"Agricultural production becomes much more fragile."

by Craig Gerard
Drought in Turkey.

Photo Credit: iStock

Turkey has been facing its worst drought in over 50 years. Record-low rainfall is now affecting crop yields, threatening to impact agricultural producers, food systems, and local economies across the country.

What's happening?

As Türkiye Today reported in late January, the country recently recorded rainfall 26% below long-term averages. In 2025, rainfall reached a 52-year low. The historic trend is threatening water management and food stability in the region. 

"Türkiye has become a country that experiences the climate crisis through events rather than reports," associate professor Ezgi Kovancı told DW Türkçe, per the outlet.

"When frost events combine with this crisis, agricultural production becomes much more fragile. Sudden temperature drops outside seasonal norms cause serious losses in fruit trees and vegetables and directly threaten farmers' livelihoods," Kovancı said.

Why is the drought in Turkey concerning?

As the water crisis stretches on, yields of wheat, barley, lentils, and chickpeas have declined, according to Türkiye Today. Prices are likely to rise in response, affecting food security and household budgets. Farmers, meanwhile, are being urged to use less water, further weakening their output.   

The crisis is also affecting milk and meat output as farmers and ranchers have been forced to manage smaller herds. Less water means less grazing and feeding space for animals. This also leads to rising prices for consumers in the grocery store. 

Unfortunately, the effects of the volatile climate go beyond Turkey. Authorities have warned of food price increases in the United Kingdom due to unprecedented rainfall, which left farmland waterlogged. Severe flooding in Thailand has also destroyed tons of crops, leaving the food supply vulnerable.

What's being done about the drought?

In Turkey, experts have suggested the need for major reforms that focus on risk management rather than crisis response. 

Investments in structural water management that reduce irrigation losses and increase efficiency may help. And revising farming methods that focus on soil management and planting timing could also pay dividends.

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