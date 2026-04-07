Experts warn 6.5 million people at risk of severe hunger because of devastating drought

"We can save lives and protect livelihoods before conditions deteriorate further."

The hunger crisis in Somalia reportedly deepened after a severe drought entered a critical phase earlier this year.

What's happening?

In a Feb. 24 report, the Integrated Security Phase Classification warned that 6.5 million people, or one-third of Somalia's population, would face "crisis levels of hunger or worse" in March, including more than 1.8 million children at risk of acute malnutrition due to the drought.

"The drought emergency in Somalia has deepened alarmingly, with soaring water prices, limited food supplies, dying livestock, and very little humanitarian funding," George Conway, Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia, said in a release from the World Food Programme, one of the 21 organizations and intergovernmental institutions partnering with the IPC globally.

While the rainy season runs from April to June, 5.5 million people could remain in crisis even with average rain conditions, the Associated Press reported, as drought recovery can take months or years, according to a paper published in the Journal of Hydrology.

Why is this important?

More frequent and intense droughts are becoming the norm as average temperatures rise on a global scale, threatening food security and water resources, and increasing the risk of wildfires.

In Somalia, the prolonged drought has also coincided with "historically low levels" of humanitarian assistance, according to the Associated Press. Between July and December, conflict also displaced an estimated 278,000 people, further impacting agricultural production and making it more challenging for agencies and organizations to deliver the limited aid.

What can be done about this?

The report estimated that Somalia will need $852 million in 2026 to administer life-saving aid.

"Somalia is once again at a critical crossroads as climate shocks, displacement, and declining humanitarian funding push vulnerable communities beyond their coping capacity," Mohamud Moallim Abdulle, Commissioner of the Somalia Disaster Management Agency said in the release.

"We urgently call on international partners, the Somali diaspora, businesses, and civil society to scale up immediate support. … Together, through collective action and shared responsibility, we can save lives and protect livelihoods before conditions deteriorate further."

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