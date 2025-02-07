Startup launches breakthrough irrigation tech that could transform agriculture — could it solve growing food crisis?

This system sent shockwaves through the agtech industry when showcased at CES 2025.

The agriculture tech startup Full Nature Farms won a Consumer Electronics Show 2025 Innovation Award with its ingenious Rocket 2.0 Smart Irrigation Platform.

Founded in 2019 in Hong Kong by CEO Ray Lok, Full Nature Farms is a blossoming startup in the agricultural technology sector. According to TechCrunch, FNF has raised around $4.5 million. FNF's smart agtech products cultivate niche crops in Hong Kong, such as microgreens, lettuce, and edible flowers, for Michelin-starred restaurants.

The company's unique agtech products use sensors, LED grow lights, and automated controls. The Eden 2.0, Adams 3.0, and Rocket 1.0 systems were impressive cultivation technologies. But FNF has broken the mold with its newest tech.

The Rocket 2.0 Smart Irrigation Platform uses artificial intelligence and sensors to streamline irrigation. The standalone system has integrated sensors that measure crop yields, climate conditions, and soil health to control irrigation on a schedule. It works for vertical farming, open-field farming, greenscaping, and much more.

About 70% of the globe's freshwater supply goes to agriculture, according to High Tide Technologies. Roughly 40% of that water is wasted because of ineffective irrigation, evaporation, and poor water management. That means almost half the world's freshwater is squandered.

Irrigation methods such as drip irrigation or on-farm reservoirs can help. But FNF's Rocket 2.0 Platform is a triumph in water conservation. It can reduce water costs by 30%, decrease energy consumption, and increase crop yields.

FNF's work frees up more freshwater for other purposes, namely human consumption. The increase in crop yields also means more food for humans. These strides in agriculture benefit all of humanity while helping the planet.

And FNF's business model makes it accessible. Rocket 2.0 is available as a subscription. Farmers pay $10-20 monthly per sensor to use it. The upfront cost is $0. "This eliminates barriers to entry and allows us to provide a scalable and affordable smart irrigation solution for both farmers and operators," Lok told TechCrunch.

The system sent shockwaves through the agtech industry when showcased at CES 2025. The startup's mission to revolutionize the agricultural industry is underway. With a focus on densely populated regions, these technologies have the potential to substantially increase farming sustainability.

Businesses across Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom use FNF tech. The Philippines, Australia, France, and China will also host FNF pilot projects soon. However, the company is looking toward the North American market.

This startup is growing rapidly and having a major impact. The tech is already in action, and the accessible payment model means it could become the irrigation standard in the near future.

