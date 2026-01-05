American farmers raise concerns after drought leads to heavy losses of pantry-staple crops: 'The whole state's down about 600,000 bushels'

"If you look at an average return of about $17 a bushel, that's about $10 million."

A damaging mix of ill-timed weather in the northeastern United States has led to a dramatic decline in yields of popular produce. The resulting shortages could lead to higher prices at the grocery store.

What's happening?

With early season rains disrupting pollination and a subsequent drought hurting harvests, farmers in the state of Maine have reported shortfalls in the production of popular crops like apples and blueberries, according to Fresh Plaza.

Why are crop declines concerning?

Lower yields will mean financial losses for already-strained fruit producers and distributors and potentially higher prices for consumers.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 30% to 40% of the food supply in the United States goes to waste, so reduced yields also serve as a reminder to consumers to make the most of the produce that is available.

"This year we are kind of guessing that the whole state's down about 600,000 bushels," said Sam Ricker, owner of an apple orchard and head of an industry group, per Fresh Plaza.

"If you look at an average return of about $17 a bushel, that's about $10 million."

Typically, Maine produces 800,000 to 1 million bushels of apples every year.

Meanwhile, a flash drought caused blueberries to drop from their bushes faster than farmers could collect them. This led to massively reduced output.

"The bushes were already turning red, the blueberries were already falling, and we ended up losing 28 acres that we could not rake," explained Lisa Hanscom, a farm co-owner and the chair of the Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine, per Fresh Plaza.

Reduced supplies also lead to higher prices for what many families consider pantry staples.

Unfortunately, this is a trend that could continue. While extreme weather isn't a new phenomenon, it is lasting longer and becoming more severe amid rising global temperatures.

For many shoppers, the news could not come at a worse time. According to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery prices have already gone up by 29% since February 2020, NPR reported.

What's being done about it?

Industry groups and politicians urged the government to take action to assist produce farmers.

For example, Susan Collins, a U.S. senator representing Maine, urged the federal Department of Agriculture to extend emergency aid to affected growers.

"Without help, Maine's wild blueberry and apple growers risk losing their acreage, and those losses will hurt rural communities across the state," wrote Collins in a letter to Brooke Rollins, the Secretary of Agriculture, according to Fresh Plaza.

