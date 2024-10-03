Architects transform traditional townhouse with innovative energy-efficient upgrades — take a look inside

These homes may even earn you extra cash if they use less energy than they produce.

A typical townhouse in London stands out from others on the block thanks to unique energy-efficient upgrades completed by local architectural firm Forrester Architects.

While townhomes are usually more energy-efficient than standard single-family homes since they're smaller and cost less to heat and cool, Forrester explained that rising energy costs prompted the townhome owners to seek sustainable solutions.

The first step to reducing energy usage, and therefore, the client's electric bills, was to ditch their gas boiler and swap it with an air-source heat pump placed out of sight below street level to maintain the home's cozy vibes.

🗣️ What would you be willing to pay upfront for solar panels?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Air-source heat pumps are significantly better for indoor air quality than furnaces since they don't use any fuel, relying on electricity and refrigerant to transfer heat from one place to another.

Because they don't generate heat but simply redistribute it, they're much more energy efficient and can save hundreds of dollars or more annually on electric bills, per the Department of Energy. Plus, heat pumps do the environment a huge favor by reducing the amount of heat-trapping pollution in the atmosphere.

Forrester also added extra wall insulation and an underfloor heating system for further energy gains. Designboom explained that the heating system was applied to the double-height wall in the adjoined kitchen and dining room area to ensure heat is evenly distributed throughout the large space. Open floor plans aren't typical of townhouses, but they give the home a more airy feel without adding square footage.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

To cut down on electricity costs from indoor lighting, the owner wanted to maximize natural lighting as much as possible. To achieve this, the architectural firm installed a large glazed skylight in the garden studio roof, flooding the back of the home with ample sunlight during the day.

The top floor roof also got a major upgrade, featuring an expansion complete with improved insulation and several solar panels to maximize clean energy. Forrester explained that the insulation used throughout the house was "increased to the highest certified thickness" to meet the client's energy goals.

All these eco-friendly features translate to lower electric bills and pollution from dirty fuels, in addition to making the home more resilient in the face of a rapidly changing climate. Passive and net-zero homes are becoming more popular worldwide as both homeowners and builders recognize the need for safer, cleaner living spaces that can coexist with nature.

Some of these homes may even earn you extra cash if they use less energy than they produce, allowing you to sell excess electricity back to the grid. From London to the U.S. and everywhere in between, sustainable homes are making it possible to live with all the modern-day comforts without sacrificing a healthy environment.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.