5 futuristic homes that blend in seamlessly with nature

The best homes also blend in with their surroundings.

A house should be a shelter from the elements, but some of the best homes are able to do that while also blending in with what surrounds them.

This is especially true of some unique, futuristic homes, which use the nature around them to advance our ideas about what can be possible. Check out our five favorite examples of sustainable, nature-focused living spaces.

01. Creek Cabin This beautiful home in Suffolk has natural, local timber panels for a facade, complete with knots and visible wood grain. The curved, flowing roof echoes the surrounding wetland landscape, and is topped with grass to create a green roof, which helps provide cooling power for the home while making it blend in even more. The home's terraces and large windows invite the outdoors inside, while the triple-glazing and sheep wool and wood fiber insulation lower the home's heating and cooling needs. Read more → 02. Ascaya community home This $15 million Las Vegas property boasts an 8,000-square-foot floor plan and a LEED Platinum certification. "We believe there is no distinction between the indoors and outdoors, and this is showcased throughout," architect Michael Gardner said, per Mansion Global. Natural stone and wood have been arranged in an open floor plan and then provided with solar panels to take advantage of Nevada's abundant sunlight. Read more → 03. Sycamore House This home in Green Hills, Tennessee, was completed in 2014. The light and dark patterns of its facade echo the property's beautiful sycamore trees, while the house itself is angled to take advantage of the natural sunlight and provide stunning views across the Tennessee landscape. The home is built from eco-friendly materials and has geothermal heating and cooling, solar panels, and a rainwater collection system to both reduce bills and minimize the impact on the environment. Read more → 04. Rain Harvest Home Near Valle de Bravo, Mexico, this wide, low home with its green roof seems to sink into the landscape. It's surrounded by an open porch on all sides where the inhabitants can connect with the outdoors. For power, it uses a solar array, and it collects, treats, and stores its own rainwater for the owner's use. "The retreat offers a new model for utilizing and conserving water in a region and country where it is an increasingly precious resource," the architects said, per Designboom. Read more → 05. Fort 137 This blocky stone residence is made of local materials that blend seamlessly into the arid Nevada desert surrounding it. The five-bedroom home overlooks the Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas Valley. It's designed with huge glass windows along the exterior for the view and for natural lighting, with "thermally protected" interior rooms to help beat the heat. It includes a rooftop lounge and a pool. Read more →

