Subaru reveals details about highly anticipated new EV model — here is what we know

A recent announcement by Subaru revealed the price tag for its upgraded 2026 Solterra EV — offering more range, power, and a NACS port for the same starting price of $38,495 as the previous model, Electrek reported.

The all-new 2026 Solterra EV includes several enhancements to improve the driving experience, starting with a 74.7-kilowatt-hour battery that has an estimated 288 miles of driving range, besting the 227-mile rating from last year's version.

The addition of a North American Charging Standard (NACS) port enables access to over 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across the country. Plus, the new battery system improves the charging time from 10% to 80% in around 30 minutes, even in cold weather.

Level 1 and Level 2 charging is also featured on the 2026 Solterra, which opens up charging options to any station, even your own home.

The 2026 Subaru Solterra also has an improved AWD system and 8.3 inches of best-in-class ground clearance, which means that drivers can take their vehicle on adventures across various terrain and in all kinds of weather.

An all-new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment center with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support will help you get where you're going, while customizable multicolor ambient lighting and an optional panoramic glass roof can add to the experience.

While electric vehicles aren't entirely carbon-free, they don't have tailpipe pollution and are far more efficient than gas-powered vehicles.

An EV can use about 90% of the energy from its battery and regenerative braking systems for propulsion, whereas internal combustion engine vehicles achieve only around 25% efficiency from their dirty fuels.

Consumers interested in making the all-new 2026 Subaru Solterra their next EV can expect to see them this fall, with the Premium model starting at $38,495, alongside the Limited ($41,395), Limited XT ($42,895), and Touring XT ($45,555) models, according to the report.

