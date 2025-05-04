First-time electric vehicle owner shares honest review after one month of driving: 'Thankful that fate intervened'

Sometimes you have to ignore the outside noise and give a product a fair shot.

For one first-time electric vehicle driver, that philosophy paid off with their decision to take the plunge on the all-electric Subaru Solterra. They posted their experience on the r/Solterra subreddit and revealed that "after a month, we love the car."

The Redditor admitted they were hesitant to consider the car because of some middling reviews. However, they leased one because of factors that included the lease incentive, standard all-wheel drive, and a "bad experience" with a local Hyundai dealer about a Hyundai Ioniq.

The original poster said that they are a seasoned EV driver as they intentionally rent EVs while on business. As far as their usage of the Solterra, they only tap into Level 1 charging and primarily use it for in-town driving with the "occasional" 120-mile round trip for a visit.

The OP raved about the Solterra for a number of reasons. They praised its "firm yet compliant" ride, "strong" acceleration, "intuitive" controls, and "pleasing interior design." They contrasted it with Tesla's desire to try to "do as many things differently as possible." The Redditor asserted that the Solterra, which was co-developed by Toyota and Subaru, takes a far different approach.

The Solterra "tried to maintain the functionality of an ICE car while offering some design improvements and a pleasing driving experience," the OP wrote. They praised the car's reliability and lack of issues. They concluded by encouraging on-the-fence drivers to consider the Solterra.

"I'd do it again in a heartbeat and am thankful that fate intervened," they wrote.

The OP's testimonial showed again why more competition and options in the space are great news for potential EV drivers. Electrifying your vehicles comes with major fuel savings, lower maintenance costs, a reduction in your individual tailpipe pollution, and potentially large rebates.

Collectively, more EVs can mean cleaner air and a reduction in our reliance on dirty energy and planet-heating gases.

Excitingly for the OP, the forthcoming 2026 Solterra comes with even better specs like improved range and speed, per Car and Driver. Additionally, Subaru and Toyota are working on another vehicle collaboration.

Numerous Redditors agreed with the OP's Solterra review.

"It's an absolutely fantastic car, that's considered by many to be a bad EV," one asserted.

"The Solterra isn't fancy, but it's perfectly adequate," another owner affirmed.

