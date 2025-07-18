Tesla unveils world's largest Supercharger site: 'Project Oasis'

Electric vehicle owners in California can now enjoy rapid, eco-friendly charging at Tesla's newest — and largest — Supercharger site, bringing them a step closer to a fully off-grid future.

Not a Tesla App reported that with Project Oasis, EV owners can recharge at 84 of 168 pull-through stalls, with the full site set to open later this year.

Oasis operates with 11 megawatts of solar panels and 10 Megapacks of battery storage. That means zero reliance on the grid — improving resilience during outages and eliminating polluting gases.

This self-reliant charging hub brings Tesla's vision for the future of EV infrastructure to reality. Traditional charging stations draw energy from grids powered primarily by dirty energy sources, such as natural gas. In contrast, Oasis draws energy entirely from the sun.

Like existing Superchargers, all stalls support fast charging, adding up to 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes, according to Tesla.

The company continues to expand its Supercharger network worldwide. In Iceland, for example, it's partnered with a gas station chain to make EV charging more accessible.

Tesla is also making EV ownership more affordable by lowering the price of the Model S, according to Forbes. With reduced costs and increased competition from other manufacturers, many of which are making their cars compatible with Tesla charging ports, it's now easier than ever to make your next car an EV.

Though Tesla has struggled in 2025, with sales down 21% year over year in the first quarter (per its Securities and Exchange Commission filing), such projects could be a turning point.

Moves by carmakers that lower financial and environmental barriers to EV ownership can help to increase interest in electric vehicles and lead the shift toward cleaner transportation.

Here's why this matters: Transportation accounts for 13.7% of heat-trapping gases globally, according to Climate Watch. Tesla's push toward 100% solar-powered charging helps tackle this head-on.

You can take another step toward a greener future by installing solar panels at home. This can dramatically cut the cost of EV charging, as fueling with sunlight is cheaper than relying on public stations or the grid.

The road to an environmentally friendly future starts with more affordable energy sources. Project Oasis is a bold, sun-powered mile marker on this road.

Individual practices — such as choosing low-impact transport and signing up for community solar — can also make a big difference.

