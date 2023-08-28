The EV price wars are raging — here’s how Subaru may manage to outcompete other automakers

The electric vehicle price wars are heating up, and Subaru claims it’s ready to join the fight.

So what does Subaru offer in terms of EVs? On its website, Subaru has released a Guide to Electric Vehicles, highlighting just one car: the 2023 Subaru Solterra.

What is the Subaru Solterra?

This new model of SUV EV claims to be the first EV with Standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. Subaru also claims that this vehicle has a range of about 228 miles between charges so that range anxiety doesn’t have to be a factor for its drivers.

Ready to explore a new way to get around? Come check out our brand new Subaru Solterra today. Subaru's symmetrical all-wheel drive system, X-Mode, and our StarDrive all-electric drivetrain it's instant torque is effortless!! Call us at (520) 721-2400 #SUBARU #ElectricVehicles pic.twitter.com/4IT94hOaCA — tucsonsubaru (@TucsonSubaru) August 18, 2023

How expensive is the Solterra?

Subaru’s guide highlights three models of the 2023 Solterra: the Premium, the Limited, and the Touring. All three start at less than $52,000, meaning that based on price, they could, in theory, all qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act’s EV tax credit of $7,500. The Premium starts at $44,995, the Limited at $48,495, and the Touring at $51,995.

As of late August, they were not listed for federal tax credits on the government website fueleconomy.gov, though the Solterra line was in a Consumer Reports list of cars not made in America whose status “might change in the future if their assembly location changes” or if a dealer can “pass a tax credit on to consumers if the vehicle is leased instead of purchased.”

What does Subaru say are the benefits of owning an EV?

One of the primary reasons Subaru claims owning an EV is great is the low refueling cost.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Specifically, the brand’s guide highlights that “if you charge at home, you can expect to only pay approximately $9-$10 for a full charge, which is a huge savings compared to even the most efficient internal-combustion vehicles.”

This figure becomes even more impressive when you consider the fact that the Solterra is an SUV.

Besides the low cost of charging its EVs, Subaru states that “owning an efficient, capable Subaru EV is the easiest way to enjoy everything the natural world has to offer while protecting it at the same time.”

There’s no doubt that the future of transportation is electric. The world is quickly moving in this direction. Despite Subaru’s claim that “there is much more to come,” when it comes to its EV offerings, it will have trouble winning the EV arms race with a limited number of available models — but the Solterra is a good start.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.