Inventor unveils astounding 'Streetwing' vehicle that defies modern standards: 'The Porsche 911 of flying cars'

"The motor can shut down entirely on landing and even reverse prop to slow."

LA-based inventor Dezső Molnár has been working on building a flying car for almost a decade — and he's close to finishing.

New Atlas has dubbed Molnár's invention "The Porsche 911 of flying cars." However, the brilliant explorer calls his creation the Streetwing.

It's a street-legal, 17-foot-long vehicle that's currently classified as an electric motorcycle. It features a 52-kilowatt Zero electric motorcycle motor powering the rear propeller, as well as an 8-kilowatt hub motor for powering the rear wheel.

Molnár designed the futuristic vehicle to traverse the Pan-American Highway, a 20,000-mile road stretching from Alaska to Argentina. Currently, no one can drive the entire road due to the Darién Gap. The Streetwing could change that, flying over the gap and safely landing on the other side.

According to New Atlas, the final configuration will likely feature a Lightning Strike R motor, which can accelerate from zero to 100 miles per hour in approximately 10 seconds. What's more impressive is that this vehicle leverages electric propulsion, solar power, and wind power.

Level 3 charging capabilities enable the 400-volt system to charge from 20% to 80% in 10 minutes. The wings are covered with solar panels that can power the motor. And in the right conditions with the wings in land-sailing position, the vehicle can be propelled entirely by the breeze.

One of Molnár's favorite features is that when parked a certain way, the propellers can act as turbines, harvesting and storing wind energy. All of these features can reduce the cost of flying from $100 per hour to just $1. The goal is to have a 200-mile driving range and 100-mile flight range before needing to be recharged.

While this exploratory vehicle is destined for adventure, the design could also revolutionize daily transportation. This amalgamation of sustainable features makes the vehicle more affordable to fuel and operate than a traditional gas-powered car or airplane. It's also much quieter, reducing noise pollution caused by planes and cars.

Molnár compared the vehicle to standard airplanes, saying, "The Streetwing is much quieter. ... The motor can shut down entirely on landing and even reverse prop to slow. It makes more runways accessible."

Thanks to its clean energy design, the vehicle can also reduce the harmful pollution created by traditional gas-powered modes of transportation. Transportation accounts for over 16.2% of global carbon pollution, according to Our World in Data. Inventions like the Streetwing mean cleaner air for everyone and a cooler, healthier future for the planet.

While the world awaits this incredible machine, electric vehicles like Teslas and Rivians can reduce planet-warming pollution. They're also more affordable to own. You can save money and enjoy the zippiness of an EV, all while helping the environment.

Currently, the only thing standing between the Streetwing and airborne bliss seems to be the cost. This project is self-funded. But according to New Atlas, once Molnár has the money for a flight-worthy airframe, he'll be sailing through the clouds.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.