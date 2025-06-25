EV maker Rivian announces game-changing new partnership that will make drivers' lives easier: 'That's massive'

Electric vehicle maker Rivian announced it is partnering with IONNA and WeaveGrid to make EV charging easier for its consumers.

Tech Brew reported that IONNA will help Rivian create a smart charging network. WeaveGrid will allow Rivian to better integrate its EVs' connection with electric grids. IONNA and WeaveGrid are both backed by Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia (IONNA has several other partners).

Wassym Bensaid, Rivian's chief software officer, said working with IONNA "will follow a similar approach to what we did with the Tesla team, which is offer that seamless digital experience from the vehicle, so that you have access to live data, you have access to plug and charge."

WeaveGrid's partnership will allow consumers to get the lowest energy prices and better access to renewable energy. This is all thanks to vehicle-to-grid integration. And if Rivian consumers opt into it, Bensaid stated that they could save 30% on their home's energy costs.

"That's massive," Bensaid told Tech Brew. "Imagine the opportunity of such solutions in terms of really helping us all move toward a more sustainable ecosystem."

EVs have the potential to do a lot of good, and countries around the world are sprinting to implement them. Earth.org said that the United Kingdom will ban sales of new gas and diesel cars in 2030. EVs also made up 80% of Norway's new car sales in 2021.

Of course, EVs aren't a perfect solution. For every ton of mined lithium used to make EV batteries, 15 tons of carbon dioxide go into the air. But Earth.org also said this ratio is going down over time as technology gets better.

EVs are one of many lifestyle adjustments a person can make that can be great for them and the environment. You can't buy only new electric cars now, but that'll change in places like the UK. And with partnerships like Rivian's that make EV maintenance more accessible, it'll be even easier to own an EV.

While it's unclear when WeaveGrid's work will show up, IONNA's collaboration will arrive later this summer, per Tech Brew.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.