Tesla sparks buzz after sharing glimpse into planned models and upgrades: 'The future of urban transport is here'

Tesla has shared a glimpse into what it wants the next few years to look like. Not a Tesla App reported that the company's new Impact Report laid out plans for robotaxis, electric semitrucks, and maybe, finally, a more affordable electric vehicle.

Tesla has had a rough start to 2025, with declining sales numbers across many markets. Much of this is attributed to consumers abandoning the brand because of CEO Elon Musk's involvement with the Trump administration during that time.

Despite this, the company appears to have high hopes for its future.

The biggest headline was about the Cybercab. According to Dan Sodergren for Medium, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors at a 2024 "We, Robot" event, this will be a car without a steering wheel or pedals. "The future of urban transport is here, and it's autonomous," Musk said.

Tesla hopes to start volume production using an unboxed production process in 2026, but this depends on the passage of new self-driving rules, according to Not a Tesla App.

Tesla also discussed the Semi truck, claiming its new factory will boost Semi production once finished. According to statistics cited in the Tesla report, industrial transport vehicles only make up about 1% of vehicles in the U.S., but they're responsible for over 16% of vehicle pollution. More pollution means increased health risks, including those related to asthma, heart and skin conditions, and dementia.

Tesla's EV fleet helped cut or avoid 32 million metric tons (over 35 million tons) of heat-trapping pollution in 2024 — a 60% jump from 2023, as Not a Tesla App detailed.

There was also a short mention of a cheaper Tesla model. The company missed its early 2025 goal for a low-cost EV, and Not a Tesla App noted that the company wants "more affordable products in 2025," per the Impact Report. However, there were no details.

The Impact Report shared a few safety stats, too. Tesla vehicles using Autopilot or Full Self-Driving have one accident every 6.77 million miles, compared to the U.S. average of one every 0.70 million miles, and the Cybertruck earned a five-star rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

What Tesla does next — whether it's robotaxis, semis, or more affordable cars — could change how people drive and impact the health and growth of cities.

"With each mile driven autonomously, we're shaping a cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable future for all," Tesla wrote in its report, as detailed in Sustainability Magazine.

Whether high safety ratings and lower prices will bring people back to the brand remains to be seen. However, despite Tesla's declining sales, overall EV sales are on the rise, and widespread adoption of EVs benefits consumers as well as the planet.

EVs generally require less maintenance and cost less to run, meaning more money left in the wallet of drivers. They also produce no tailpipe pollution, so they don't contribute to air pollution and the health risks associated with it.

