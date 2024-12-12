This street-legal dirt bike can jump from the trails to the road — and it's entirely electric

Bikes such as this one allow you to make your hobbies cheaper and less damaging to the environment.

Dirt bikes you can take from the trail to the street may seem like they are few and far between, but Husqvarna is launching a new one you might be interested in because, according to Electrek, it's also electric.

The new Pioneer will tackle any path you want to ride, and then you can get yourself home on the road with it, too. Husqvarna says the bike will get you up to 85 miles on a single charge. If you want to go farther than that, you can swap out the battery in about 10 minutes. It's efficient, too, with an 11-kilowatt motor. The bike will be available in March.

Bikes such as this one allow you to make your hobbies cheaper and less damaging to the environment. According to the City of Moreno Valley, California, you'll save on both gas and maintenance since electric vehicles don't need fuel and require less work to keep them in great shape. Electric vehicles also weigh less, so you can get better acceleration and you may not need as much engine to get the same results. All that is on top of the fact that they don't emit the same dirty gases into the atmosphere that gas-powered vehicles do.

🗣️ What would it take to sell your car and start riding a bike?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Some people worry about the environmental impact of mining lithium for electric vehicle batteries and the pollution emitted during the process of making them. While these are areas that can be improved, the Environmental Protection Agency points out that EVs are still better for the planet than gas-powered vehicles. As technology develops, these vehicles will become better and better choices for your wallet and the planet.

If you are interested in switching to an electric vehicle but have questions, starting with an e-bike can be a great way to dip your toe in. This option is great, according to Husqvarna, because, "With no clutch or gearbox, the Pioneer offers beginners an easy introduction to riding motorcycles, while allowing those with more experience to master more technical terrain with ease. Adding to the simplicity of riding the machine is the rear brake, which is operated by a lever on the left side of the ProTaper handlebars."

People seem interested in it, too, with one commenter saying, "I still haven't seen one in person, but pricing seems reasonable."

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.