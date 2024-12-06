Next-gen electric bike features innovative design for comfort and safety: 'Experience the freedom of cycling'

"We innovate to make cycling accessible and enjoyable for everyone."

To simply say that this next-generation electric bike was built for comfort and safety would be selling it short. The new Sol X e-bike by Blix Bikes comes with just about anything you could ask for from an e-bike, according to CleanTechnica.

Micromobility devices such as e-bikes and e-scooters are a great alternative to automobiles for individuals, especially those living in larger cities. A recent study found that these devices saved users an annual average of 17.4% in travel time across the United States.

Besides saving time, e-bike riders also enjoy saving money by not having to pay for gas. On top of that, an e-bike is responsible for 93% less carbon pollution per mile than the average passenger vehicle. Carbon pollution is one of the main drivers of the overheating of the planet, which leads to extreme weather that threatens lives and the global food supply.

🗣️ If you're thinking about buying an EV, which of these factors is most likely to convince you that it's a smart decision?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

As great as all that is, the Sol X sounds like a bike someone would want to ride anyway.

It comes with all sorts of things, including high- and low-beam headlights, brake lights, and turn signals so it will be visible to cars and an electric horn so you can be heard if need be. The Sol X also comes with a pedal assist system with four different settings and an automatic shift mode so you can concentrate on the ride.

As mentioned above, the designers of the Sol X didn't forget about comfort. It features an upright riding position, a cushy seat, ergonomic handlebars, and a low frame that's easy to step through.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The Sol X also has a range of up to 70 miles per charge.

And while bikes aren't generally thought of as convenient for moving heavy cargo, the Sol X can handle a payload of 400 pounds, including 60 pounds on the rear rack and 22 pounds on the optional front rack.

"We innovate to make cycling accessible and enjoyable for everyone," Blix founder and CEO Pontus Malmberg said. "By making our bikes easier to ride and more user-friendly, we're encouraging more people to experience the freedom of cycling."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.