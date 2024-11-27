Motorcycle company unveils all-electric model with an interesting look — here's how it could revolutionize deliveries

Motorcycle company PNY has created an electric motorcycle designed for making deliveries. According to a recent article published in Electrek, the unique design was created as a van replacement, offering a sustainable solution to larger delivery vehicles.

Known as the Ponie P2, the new electric motorcycle is built with a huge cargo case underneath the seat and an optional rear trunk. To mimic the capabilities of a van, PNY created the motorcycle with as much storage as possible.

While the Ponie P2 does not have the same capacity as a regular van, it can likely complete an entire route of mail deliveries, per reports by Electrek. However, compared to a van, the P2 would be able to complete that mail route with the lane-splitting and parking advantages of a motorcycle, improving the route's efficiency.

What's more, the 60-mile-per-hour motorbike is also faster and more nimble than larger four-wheeled cargo e-bikes on the market. As a result, the Ponie P2 can easily navigate narrow bike lanes, making delivery times more efficient.

Furthermore, the bike's range per charge is suitable for deliveries, as it was quoted at 93 miles while traveling at city speeds of 22 miles per hour. Electrek also highlights the bike's stability thanks to its large 6.7 kilowatt-hour CATL battery situated as a flat pack below the main cargo area.

PNY's all-electric delivery bike offers companies and riders a more efficient and cost-effective vehicle for completing delivery routes. Compared to gas-powered vehicles, EVs have lower routine maintenance costs, quieter engines, and zero tailpipe pollution.

After switching to an electric motorbike or car, you can also save a significant amount of money on fuel.

Last year, PNY showcased its all-electric motorcycle at the EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show. One year later, PNY is ready for its motorbike to hit the road with several pilot programs. DHL and local postal services are among some of the groups who have signed up to acquire the first round of Ponie P2s off the production line.

