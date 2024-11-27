  • Tech Tech

Motorcycle company unveils all-electric model with an interesting look — here's how it could revolutionize deliveries

Last year, PNY showcased its all-electric motorcycle at the EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show.

by Juliana Marino
Last year, PNY showcased its all-electric motorcycle at the EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show.

Photo Credit: PNY

Motorcycle company PNY has created an electric motorcycle designed for making deliveries. According to a recent article published in Electrek, the unique design was created as a van replacement, offering a sustainable solution to larger delivery vehicles.

Known as the Ponie P2, the new electric motorcycle is built with a huge cargo case underneath the seat and an optional rear trunk. To mimic the capabilities of a van, PNY created the motorcycle with as much storage as possible. 

While the Ponie P2 does not have the same capacity as a regular van, it can likely complete an entire route of mail deliveries, per reports by Electrek. However, compared to a van, the P2 would be able to complete that mail route with the lane-splitting and parking advantages of a motorcycle, improving the route's efficiency.  

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

🔘 Cost 💰

🔘 Battery range 🔋

🔘 Power and speed 💪

🔘 The way it looks 😎

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

What's more, the 60-mile-per-hour motorbike is also faster and more nimble than larger four-wheeled cargo e-bikes on the market. As a result, the Ponie P2 can easily navigate narrow bike lanes, making delivery times more efficient. 

Furthermore, the bike's range per charge is suitable for deliveries, as it was quoted at 93 miles while traveling at city speeds of 22 miles per hour. Electrek also highlights the bike's stability thanks to its large 6.7 kilowatt-hour CATL battery situated as a flat pack below the main cargo area.

PNY's all-electric delivery bike offers companies and riders a more efficient and cost-effective vehicle for completing delivery routes. Compared to gas-powered vehicles, EVs have lower routine maintenance costs, quieter engines, and zero tailpipe pollution

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

After switching to an electric motorbike or car, you can also save a significant amount of money on fuel

Last year, PNY showcased its all-electric motorcycle at the EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show. One year later, PNY is ready for its motorbike to hit the road with several pilot programs. DHL and local postal services are among some of the groups who have signed up to acquire the first round of Ponie P2s off the production line.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x