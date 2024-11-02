Popular e-bike maker debuts new model with unique frame — here's what sets it apart from the rest

Heybike is hoping to take your adventures off-road with its new Hero model, but the e-bike is still at its best on the pavement.

The popular e-bike maker recently unveiled its first carbon-fiber model and is marketing it as the "ultimate electric all-terrain bike crafted for thrill-seekers and adventurers alike."

Forbes contributor William Roberson got his hands on the $2,499 model (it also offers a $3,099 model) and penned a review for the site.

The first thing to note about the Hero is that even with its weight-saving carbon fiber frame, it's not lightweight. It's 75 pounds with some 10-15 pounds in weight savings over a comparable aluminum frame, per Roberson.

Part of that is explained by the Hero being a big bike capable of carrying riders of all sizes. Roberson, who is 6 feet 1 inch tall, said the ride was perfect for him. He also said his wife, who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, could ride it comfortably, though she found it "large."

A plus for all riders is the step-through design that allows users to easily get on and off by virtue of the Hero's unique frame design. Another asset is the four-inch wide fat tires that are characteristic of Heybike's e-bikes line and can handle a wide range of terrain.

To test the Hero's off-road capabilities, Roberson hit up local mountain biking trails with mixed results.

The 1,000-Watt rear hub motor comfortably powered up most inclines with or without pedaling, which was a plus. That pedaling is through a Shimano nine-speed rear derailleur, which Roberson wrote didn't have the perfect gear for super steep climbs. He did note that steering on the fat tires was a bit unwieldy, though the fat tires did manage all sorts of obstacles well.

Downhill was a bit more limited, with Roberson banging against the Hero's compression limit when he took on an aggressive pace. He also mentioned the RSX disc brakes were a bit small for the demands of steep descents in mountain biking.

On the pavement, though, Roberson raved about the Hero's "smooth, plush and rapid e-bike experience," and called it a "superb city bike."

As far as speed, the e-bike goes up to 35 miles per hour at max power with a top pedal assist speed of 28 miles per hour. Roberson was able to hit 33 miles per hour on a flat road while pedaling hard. On a steep downhill, he hit 40 miles per hour and commended the Hero for remaining "calm and controlled."

The range of the bike is listed at 60 miles, though that's unlikely at the highest speeds.

The Hero provides another enticing e-bike for consumers to try as a transit alternative. E-bikes lower traffic congestion and reduce individual contributions to air and noise pollution.



Companies like Beam Global are hoping to make parking and charging more convenient for riders.



For consumers interested in the Hero, it's available in multiple options on Heybike's website. It's also worth noting that Roberson believes it could be a "formidable commuter" with some racks and fenders added in.

