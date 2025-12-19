Researchers develop incredible technology that could fix major issue with wastewater: 'A problem that can be solved'

"Our pilot is actually giving them a very good case study."

PolyGone, a startup that creates microplastic filtration systems, is helping wastewater treatment centers and industries reduce the amount of pollution they release into our oceans.

The startup was founded by Princeton researchers who observed how certain natural aquatic plants attract microplastics, according to Fast Company. PolyGone's systems mimic their roots to trap the pollution in wastewater before it's sent back into waterways.

Most current treatment systems are unequipped to filter microplastics, which are plastic particles smaller than five millimeters. Even those that do purport to capture these small bits struggle to take out nanoplastics, which are even tinier.

This pollution ends up back in rivers, lakes, and oceans, which can then make its way into our water supply.

There are various studies that show that microplastics are detrimental to our health. They can increase the risk of cancer, impact cognitive function, and even damage organs. These effects highlight the importance of reducing plastic waste.

PolyGone catches 98% of microplastics, presenting a promising solution for cleaning up this waste. The company collects the particles and concentrates them for reuse, making the process more sustainable. Plus, its devices require less energy to run than many other advanced filtration systems.

This makes it more cost-effective and efficient, incentivizing big companies and municipalities to invest in this blue technology.

The startup has already worked with a wastewater treatment plant in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In the past year, it has captured 520 million particles of microplastic at the site. Most states do not require microplastic filtration at wastewater facilities. However, PolyGone's success has shown that preventing this pollution from entering our waterways is possible for municipalities.

"Our pilot is actually giving them a very good case study to understand okay, it is a problem that can be solved," PolyGone cofounder Yidian Liu told Fast Company.

