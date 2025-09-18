Researchers make concerning discovery about factor linked to Alzheimer's disease: 'I'm still really surprised by it'

Our interest and understanding of DNA as it relates to ancestry and other topics have grown over recent decades, and it turns out that plastic is harming us right down to the genetic level.

A new study has found a disturbing link between microplastics and Alzheimer's disease-like symptoms, raising serious questions about the long-term health impacts of global plastic pollution.

What's happening?

The Washington Post reported on a recent study that exposed mice to microplastics in their drinking water for three weeks. The results did not paint a pretty picture.

The mice, especially the older ones, started to show behavioral changes eerily similar to dementia. The plastic particles crossed the blood-brain barrier, causing inflammation in the brain tissue.

Jaime Ross, the study's lead author, told the Post she was alarmed by how quickly the changes took place, saying: "I'm still really surprised by it."

Why is this concerning?

This isn't just an isolated finding. The concern is that these plastic particles could be an environmental trigger for neurodegenerative diseases.

The study published in Environmental Research Communications found that when mice with a high-risk gene for Alzheimer's, APOE4, were exposed to microplastics, they showed significant cognitive and behavioral changes that weren't seen in mice without the gene. This suggests that microplastics could interact with genetic predispositions to accelerate disease.

The problem is made worse by daily exposure. We're constantly in contact with plastics, and another study has raised concerns about cytotoxicity from microplastics, especially from food containers that are heated or cooled.

What's being done about it?

While the science is alarming, the good news is that people are tackling this problem from every angle. It starts with simple choices, and there's a lot of helpful information available on how to use less plastic in our daily lives.

Innovation is also providing hope. To get these particles out of our environment, researchers have developed a new kind of filter designed to catch even the smallest bits of plastic that usually slip through water treatment systems. For plastics already in our bodies, scientists have discovered a promising new way to filter microplastics out of human blood using a method similar to dialysis.

In the fight to protect our health, another study found that powerful antioxidants found in many fruits and flowers can counteract some of the dangerous effects that microplastic exposure can have on the reproductive system.

While the link between microplastics and cognitive decline is deeply concerning, emerging scientific breakthroughs in filtering our water, cleansing our bodies, and using natural compounds to protect our health offer a hopeful path forward in tackling the problem.

