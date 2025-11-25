Experts sound alarm after making disturbing connection to increase in liver problems: 'Provides the first scientific evidence'

Microplastics were found inside liver tissue, leading to unhealthy changes in fat, glucose, and amino acid processing.

Plastic can take hundreds of years to break down, and in the process, fragments of microplastics end up in our water, food, and air. Scientists are now warning that these tiny particles may be linked to serious damage inside the body, too.

Research published in PLOS One has connected microplastics to liver problems in mice. Considering most people face daily exposure, these findings are concerning for human health long-term.

What's happening?

The study found that the mice exposed to polystyrene microplastics for nine weeks showed clear declines in liver metabolism, according to the journal. Microplastics were found inside liver tissue, leading to unhealthy changes in fat, glucose, and amino acid processing. The study also found issues with the gut bacteria linked to liver function.

Researchers said more studies are needed to understand how microplastic-related liver damage affects gut bacteria, since there were no previous reports of these changes in this mouse model. Even so, the researchers reported their study provides the first evidence of gut disruption after microplastic exposure, according to the study's conclusion.

"There are no reports of changes in the gut microbiota in Lep KO mice. But this study provides the first scientific evidence for the disruption in gut microbiota in Lep KO mice treated with MP," researchers said in the study.

Why is reducing microplastics important?

Liver problems can affect how the body handles toxins, fats, and blood sugar, and that can raise the risk of chronic disease, according to research cited in the study. Another report found that polystyrene microplastics were linked to chronic kidney disease in mice. Researchers at Cornell also found microplastics in common foods and warned of long-term health risks.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get up to 25% off clinically backed hair growth and repair products — but only for a limited time TYPEBEA is the performance-led haircare brand known for its clinically proven and paraben-free haircare — and it just announced its biggest sale of the year. For a limited time, get 25% off TYPEBEA’s most-loved formulas, including the award-winning scalp serum and the intense repair leave-in treatment, which is clinically proven to reduce breakage by 80% after one use. Learn more

What's being done about exposure?

Reducing the amount of plastic that touches food is a great way to lower your exposure. Switching from plastic food containers and reusing ones you already have instead of throwing them away can help reduce plastic waste over time.

Choosing more plant-based foods can reduce overall plastic packaging by encouraging dietary changes that don't contribute to the plastic industry. For families and communities, understanding these risks brought on by pollution could improve long-term health for humans and the planet.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.