Chinese company unveils new tech that could revolutionize electric vehicles: 'Truly amazing'

New electric vehicle battery technology that could put an end to range anxiety has been unveiled at the 2025 Shenzhen International Battery Fair in China.

Among Chinese battery manufacturer SEVB's announcements was its Star Chaser 2.0 battery system that delivers over 93 miles of range from just one minute of charging, according to a report by Interesting Engineering.

Electric vehicles are a major component in shifting the world away from dirty fuels and adopting clean energy alternatives. These machines don't produce any tailpipe emissions and can run on electricity generated by sustainable sources.

Unfortunately, charging an EV takes significantly longer than filling a tank with gasoline. DC fast chargers, which are some of the fastest, still take between 20 minutes and an hour to get a battery up to 80%.

Battery charging speeds are graded with a "C" rating. SEVB's original Star Chaser, which was launched in 2022, was groundbreaking at the time with 4C charging rates.

The company's new Star Chaser 2.0 uses a combination of liquid cooling, flexible printed circuits, and added safety features to achieve the incredible feat of charging at 12C, the report explained.

The Xinxingchi 2.0 Kiloamp Extreme Charging Edition is essential to the technology, allowing the battery to be charged with a record 1400 A current when paired with a vehicle that has a 1,000-volt system.

The resulting 1.4 megawatt flash-charging succeeds in making EV charging as fast as refueling a traditional vehicle, which could tilt the scales in favor of EVs for consumers who have been on the fence about upgrading.

The company also announced the Xinxingchi 2.0 Long Range Edition, which charges at 6C but offers over 500 miles of range.

Being able to charge quickly can make electric vehicles far more appealing, but there are already inherent benefits to the technology that make them better than more typical cars powered by internal combustion engines.

EVs are extremely energy efficient, converting up to 91% of the energy from the battery and regenerative braking system into forward motion. Gasoline-powered vehicles only get about 25% energy efficiency from burning dirty fuels.

That efficiency also means that the annual costs to fuel an electric car will be significantly lower. A 2018 study from the University of Michigan found that EVs cost around $485 to fuel every year, compared to $1,117 in annual fuel costs for a gasoline vehicle.

Plus, homes with a solar panel system and battery storage allow EV owners to charge their vehicles with clean energy and reduce those costs even further. EnergySage offers expert advice and quote comparisons to help consumers who are interested in upgrading.

Interesting Engineering added that SEVB is also trying to keep their products at a competitive price, so that the three-year cost of EV ownership will be lower than that of a gasoline-powered car.

Commenters on the Interesting Engineering report seemed hopeful for the future of this technology.

"Sounds like truly amazing technology," one person said. "Let's hope this battery can be manufactured at scale."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







