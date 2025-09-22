Officials launch multimillion-dollar project that could transform agriculture: 'New solutions'

Officials in Spain have set aside €77 million ($91 million) to fund an innovative technique that combines the agricultural and renewable energy industries.

According to Strategic Energy Europe, the country is expanding its footprint in agrivoltaic systems, multi-use projects that allow solar energy and farming to coexist on a single plot of land. This funding will allow Spain to give its agri-livestock sector in rural areas more diverse income streams while doubling down on the country's clean energy transition.

Experts such as Martín Behar at Union Española Fotovoltaica (UNEF) — Spain's association for solar photovoltaics (PV) — also see the move as an opportunity for the country to carve itself a specialized niche in the European solar industry.

"There are some new solutions that can serve as a reference and show that Spain could take advantage of innovations to reduce costs and boost its own industry," Behar, the Director of Studies, Regulation, and Environment at UNEF, explained.

The development of the catenary cable solar panel suspension system is a crucial example of how the country can make the most of agrivoltaics. This type of PV system suspends solar panels on a post and cable network above farmland rather than ground-mounting and securing the PVs among the crops, according to the patent.

The innovation of catenary systems reduces costs related to this infrastructure, as they are much lighter and simpler to manufacture than conventional panels, according to Strategic Energy Europe.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

The cable system can also adjust tension to alter the panels' positioning, which otherwise would be challenging and expensive on industrial ground-mounted systems. Plus, it maintains prices per watt peak (Wp) that are only a few cents' difference from the conventional alternative.

Critics voice concerns about reduced crop yields from the panels blocking sunlight, which the plants need to grow. However, in a study published in the Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews journal, researchers found that AVS in semi-arid climates such as Spain can promote higher yields by shielding crops from extreme heat. The system can also benefit from transpiration cooling from the crops below, reducing panel temperature and increasing energy efficiency.

Spain's Institute for the Diversification and Saving of Energy aims to address concerns about the 62 agrivoltaic projects by establishing requirements for sensors, control plots, and five-year monitoring. And while the journal's assertion isn't a one-size-fits-all solution, manufacturers are already anticipating different agricultural needs with panels made of semi-transparent or organic materials that allow more light to pass through them.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.