New report reveals 'rapidly emerging' energy breakthrough transforming the future: 'Key electricity source … even in winter'

Even in the dead of winter, solar power is smashing records in Europe — and reshaping the continent's energy future. In the first quarter of 2025, Europe's solar electricity production surged by 32% compared to the same period in 2024.

Reuters reported that total solar electricity generation in Europe from January to March was nearly 68 terawatt hours. For comparison, Europe used a total of about​​ 2,729 terawatt-hours of energy over the entire course of 2024. Solar accounted for 8.2% of the region's energy usage in March, up from 6% a year earlier.

This marks a significant rise in solar power's role in Europe's electricity supply, even during winter months. According to Reuters, even more substantial growth is expected in the summer months as sunlight becomes more abundant.

With this sharp year-over-year increase, Reuters highlighted solar power is "rapidly emerging as a key electricity source for regional utilities even in winter."

Part of the increase is a credit to increased solar infrastructure in Europe, with countries like Turkey, the Netherlands, Poland, and Switzerland reporting more than 40% increases in year-over-year solar output. Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, and Spain each generated more than 10% of their electricity from solar power over this period. Projections suggest that during the summer months, these countries could see solar contributions exceed 25% of their total electricity generation, per Reuters.

In 2024, clean energy sources accounted for 61.3% of Europe's electricity, which supports the region's goal of reducing reliance on dirty energy. In early 2025, this number dipped to 57% due to reduced wind power output, which temporarily increased reliance on the grid. But this is expected to even out in the summer months as solar farms increase output and heating needs decrease, per Reuters.

Taking advantage of clean energy — whether via home solar panels or by switching to a clean energy provider — is a good move for the planet and your wallet. Unlike dirty energy sources like coal, gas, and oil, solar energy is clean, abundant, and endlessly renewable. Avoiding dirty energy by going solar helps combat rising global temperatures, improves air quality, and protects natural ecosystems.

While Europe is making strides toward clean energy, many countries have a long way to go — including the U.S. Recent data suggests that 60% of the nation's electricity comes from dirty energy sources, which release carbon or other harmful pollutants into the atmosphere.

