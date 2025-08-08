Researchers make breakthrough discovery that could transform agriculture: 'This research is important'

"We need to inform farmers of what their best options would be."

Scientists at Iowa State University have determined that co-locating solar panels and certain plants may be beneficial for crop production.

The research team, led by principal investigator Ajay Nair, is one year into a four-year study into how different solar panel heights and designs impact crop yields. The study is being done on agrivoltaic farmlands where solar installations and plants occupy the same space, according to PV Magazine.

Researchers began their work by testing plant growth in the industry-standard configuration for panels on utility-scale solar farms.

"In an attempt to have the biggest bang for our research buck, we focused our initial farming efforts on the industry standard," Nair told PV Magazine. "If we can make it work there, then we can make it work at the many current and future utility-scale farms. In this way, we hope to more quickly translate the research into recommendations for farmers interested in agrivoltaic practices."

The team initially grew crops around single-axis tracking panels, which move with the sun throughout the day. They found that strawberries are able to thrive in this environment. Nair also said that summer squash and peppers grew better around the solar panels.

"These results are why this research is important, as we need to inform farmers of what their best options would be if they explore agrivoltaic practices," he told PV Magazine.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Now, the scientists are moving on to fixed-tilt panels, which sit at the same angle throughout the day. They will examine whether crops, like the strawberries, are able to withstand a more consistent shadow pattern.

The project was funded by a $1.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office in 2022, according to PV Magazine.

This research is helpful for farmers looking to create agrivoltaic fields. This method of planting and solar harvesting can be lucrative. It allows landowners to maximize their acreage and generate revenue from two different streams. The solar panels can lower energy costs, while surplus energy can be sold to the power grid.

Increased solar production can reduce our reliance on dirty energy, which is contributing to the heat-trapping pollution that has exacerbated extreme weather events.

The Iowa State research team has three more years of research to conduct before concluding its study. However, its initial results indicate promising findings that can help farmers better configure agrivoltaic fields.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



