Farmers implement game-changing energy system to protect crops while generating power — and it could transform the grid

It shows a very real way forward for the future of both agriculture and renewable energy.

Sustainable farming technology is improving constantly, and Swiss scientists have just announced a breakthrough that could take it to the next level.

Insolight, a Swiss company specializing in agrivoltaics, has recently revealed plans to develop 1,300 solar modules, each capable of producing 600 watts of power, at an agrivoltaic facility spanning 12,000 square meters of farmland in Leuggern, in Northern Switzerland.

Agrivoltaics is defined as "the integration of solar energy with agricultural production," per Insolight's website.

Construction at the facility was scheduled to start in the summer of 2025, and if all goes according to plan, the modules will generate enough energy to provide nearly 200 local homes with renewable electricity.

What makes this project particularly unique is its innovative "insolagrin" technology, which protects crops from extreme weather, regulates light exposure, and uses the surplus light to produce energy. Researchers for Insolight said it will be adaptable for use on a variety of fruits, like blueberries, cherries, and strawberries.

This project may seem like just a science experiment on paper. But if it succeeds (and even if it fails, really), it shows a very real way forward for the future of both agriculture and renewable energy. This simultaneous mixed use of land is useful both for farmers and for the environment, as it can generate additional income for small farmers while also conserving resources.

On a grander scale, agrivoltaics can also contribute to the larger goal of cleaning up the food and agriculture industries while curbing pollution, all of which will inherently improve human health and wellness.

Though this Swiss project is a potentially major leap forward for agrivoltaics and agribusiness in general, it is not quite the first of its kind.

Researchers at the University of Córdoba in Spain discovered similar links between agriculture and energy, while Australian scientists recently found fascinating and unusual connectivity between sheep wool production and solar farming.

The infrastructure for such out-of-the-box science is not extensive as of yet. But learning more about its potential benefits could help improve clean energy production while mitigating concerns about the amount of outdoor space such projects take up.

