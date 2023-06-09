A 22-year-old created an incredible sun-powered bike that can seat up to 7 people — and it only cost him $100

Indian entrepreneur Asad Abdullah (@asdabdullah62) recently posted a video demonstrating his new solar-powered e-bike, which the 22-year-old says he made entirely from scrap.

“It can travel quite far,” Abdullah claims in the translated video — over 124 miles. “As long as the sun’s out, it’ll continue to work.”

E-bikes and other electric vehicles (EVs) are growing in popularity around the world as technology advances and prices drop. They’re cheaper to drive than the gas-powered versions, not to mention cleaner and quieter. Meanwhile, the rise of e-bikes and scooters has cut down on the need for cars, improving traffic.

Solar-powered vehicles have all the same advantages as other EVs, but with a bonus: they get free energy from the sun. This cuts costs even more and can protect drivers from being stranded without power — especially in sunny regions like India.

Abdullah took full advantage of these benefits with his solar e-bike design. The vehicle has seven seats — one for the driver and six for passengers — along with a solar canopy overhead that provides shade while charging the bike’s battery.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

He estimates it cost between 8,000 and 10,000 rupees to make, or a little over $100. “It’s made out of junk, but can seat seven people!” he adds.

Besides being cheap and comfortable to drive, Abdullah’s e-bike is a step forward in managing Earth’s rising temperature. EVs cut down on heat-trapping air pollution since they produce no exhaust. More widespread EV use is vital to cooling down the planet, so affordable and convenient options benefit the world.

Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka), the chairman of the Indian industrial group RPG Enterprises, was impressed with Abdullah’s work. “So much sustainable innovation in one product,” he tweeted. “Frugal innovations like this make me proud of our India!”

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.