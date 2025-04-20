Experts sound alarm as supermarket shelves face shortages of key staple foods: 'Many farmers are already moving'

There's no silver bullet, but there is a range of options to mitigate the problem.

Experts are warning that warming global temperatures could soon significantly impact key modern staple foods such as coffee and chocolate.

What's happening?

According to Wales Online, some of those effects are already being felt in the form of increasing scarcity and higher prices. The article noted that a high-end chocolate bunny made by Lindt has already gone from £2.99 to £4.25 ($4 to $5.64) in just five years. If trends continue, that luxury rabbit's price will jump to £6.04 ($8) by the end of the decade.

It's not just imported goods that will be affected; local produce is also under threat. Milder seasonal weather will threaten supplies of carrots, parsnips, broccoli, and other winter crops. British supermarkets are anticipating "tight periods for broccoli supply later this spring."

Why is food insecurity important?

Because chocolate and coffee are grown in areas vulnerable to rising temperatures and extreme weather, their long-term availability is under threat. Europe relies heavily on West Africa for its cocoa imports. Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana alone provide about half of the world's supply. Ghana is already experiencing extreme weather conditions. Dangerous heat waves and volatile rainfall do not make for stable agricultural output.

Coffee is another staple that may well become a rare luxury in the near future if trends continue, as coffee beans can only be grown in certain climates. The Coffee Belt is tightening, and the 70 or so coffee-growing nations are often vulnerable to political instability. Dr. Morgaine Gaye told Wales Online: "Many farmers are already moving to higher elevations or switching crops, which means coffee will no longer be grown in some areas."

What's being done about food insecurity?

There's no silver bullet for combating food insecurity, but there is a range of options to mitigate the problem. Promising innovations can help reduce waste and boost production while moving toward more sustainable growth models. Additionally, individual actions like shopping smarter, growing your own food, and taking local action can all help reduce pressure on the global food supply.

