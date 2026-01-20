Expert sets record straight on what really happens to solar panels buried under snow: 'There's [been] 6 to 8 inches … since Thanksgiving'

This is a lesson to never bet against the power of the sun. That is, even when the task at hand seems somewhat absurd, like powering snow-covered solar panels on a cloudy day.

Ecoportal wrote about the experience of Andrew Heath of Solar Hydrogen Inc., who shared a video on his TikTok account (@h2andthemuse) demonstrating his solar panel array's output against all odds.

Heath reveals that the panels still generated 30 kilowatt-hours of power on a cloudy day in cold weather, illustrating solar's reliability. Making the feat more impressive was that the panels were anything but clear.

"There's 6 to 8 inches of snow and ice on top of the solar panels and have been there since Thanksgiving," Heath reveals.

In a comment responding to a curious viewer, Heath reveals that on a normal day, his panels can generate 180 kWh. That means the cloudy day and snow-covered panels are knocking down efficiency by 83.3%.

While that is significant, Heath's account does break down the myth that snow on panels will completely wipe out solar energy generation. It also reveals that even overcast regions can benefit from solar energy, as Germany, an unlikely solar powerhouse, has certainly experienced.

What Heath observed is backed up by other homeowners with panels, like an off-grid rancher who was still generating energy with snow but nearly quadrupled the output after clearing off his panels. If you can clean snow-covered solar panels in a safe and careful way that won't potentially damage them, that is a winning move.

In fact, those who have solar panels on their roof through TCD partner Palmetto's LightReach program, under which users pay monthly payments after a $0-down installation, get free maintenance for the panels that even includes a crew that comes out to clear them for you as part of the agreement. Those interested in solar can check TCD's Solar Explorer for more.

Alternatives to help with snow are on the way, such as an effort from the University of Toledo that uses materials to shed snow off panels. A separate idea from a Norwegian startup created a snow-resistant vertical alignment to combat the problem.

These remedies can do even more to minimize the impact of snow on panels' production, but it's good to know that even without them, panels won't be coming up empty.

For homeowners in snowy climates, there's even more reason to install solar panels and start generating your own clean energy. That holds true even when it seems like your panels are facing the rough odds of a snowball's chance in, well, you know where.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.