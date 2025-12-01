Off-gridder shares footage of simple solution to wintertime problem: 'I need this'

To maximize energy production and improve clean-energy efficiency in winter, it's critical to remove snow from rooftop solar panels promptly.

Removing snow will also keep your panels protected from structural damage caused by the snow's weight and prevent long-term moisture exposure that can lead to corrosion.

In a Reddit post on the r/solar forum, one homeowner shared a photo of their creative solution for clearing snow from their rooftop panels.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster explained that they live in a far-northern region with a cold climate and long winters. "Garage has 10' high walls, and roof is 6:12 pitch," the OP wrote. "I needed about 30' of reach, so I used 3x10' threaded concrete bull float poles and a 4' soft concrete broom. Works perfectly."

This post is helpful because it offers a real-world example and practical solution for a common issue among solar panel owners. Others can gain inspiration from this post to design their own snow removal solution and extend the lifespan of their solar systems.

A solar setup, such as the one in the OP's post, can also help you live more resiliently and independently, without relying on the grid when power goes out due to snowstorms, if you pair panels with battery backups. If you haven't yet made the switch to solar energy in your home, TCD's Solar Explorer can help.

Through the Solar Explorer, you can learn about trusted partners such as Palmetto, which offers a $0-down solar subscription program called LightReach that lets you lease solar panels and lock in low energy rates. Palmetto even has a free app that helps you find up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades.

EnergySage, another Explorer partner, helps homeowners find all available solar panel incentives and connect with local installers.

Other Reddit users appreciated the OP's snow removal post and shared their feedback in the comments.

"I need this!" one solar panel owner commented.

"That's some MacGyver-level snow removal ingenuity!" someone else wrote. "I can practically picture you up there with your DIY pole setup, battling the winter chaos."

"You can also use a polyethylene roof rake," someone else recommended. "The plastic is so soft it won't damage the panels."

Once you have your solar system in place, you can save even more money on home energy by pairing your panels with energy-efficient appliances, such as an upgraded HVAC system. Our HVAC Explorer can help you get started with finding an affordable HVAC system for your home.

