Researchers make fascinating breakthrough on futuristic dots that could revolutionize energy: 'Stability and performance'

Solar power is leading the way in our shift to renewable energy sources, making new research to optimize their efficiency invaluable.

Photovoltaic cells made of perovskites — a class of materials with a specific crystalline structure — and organic materials have been gaining popularity due to their light weight, low cost, and power conversion efficiencies that rival those of popular silicon designs.

Cells developed with wide-bandgap perovskites have the ability to absorb higher-energy light particles, but they still suffer from stability issues, as a Tech Xplore article explained.

Researchers at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University have now devised a method to further improve perovskite/organic tandem solar cell designs through the addition of acidic magnesium-doped tin oxide quantum dots, as detailed in a new study.

"Wide-bandgap perovskites in monolithic perovskite/organic tandem solar cells face challenges such as unregulated crystallization, severe defect traps, poor energetic alignment and undesirable phase transitions, primarily due to unfavorable bottom interfacial contact," the researchers stated.

The dots were used to help modulate the bottom interface contact in wide-bandgap perovskite solar cells, improving both stability and efficiency.

"This design balances physical, chemical, structural and energetic properties, passivating defects, optimizing energy band alignment, enhancing perovskite film growth and mitigating instability," wrote the researchers.

"We also elucidate the instability mechanism caused by alkaline-based tin oxide bottom contact, emphasizing the impact of the tin oxide solution's acid/base properties on the stability and performance of the device."

The results showed that their perovskite/organic design achieved an efficiency of 25.9% (certified at 25.1%) and displayed improved stability in a variety of conditions, solving a major drawback in using the material.

This work could help advance the adoption of perovskite/organic tandem solar cells in next-generation solar arrays deployed around the world.

As the International Energy Agency noted, solar photovoltaics are the only renewable energy technology that's on track with its Net Zero Emissions by 2050 scenario, and the technology accounted for 70% of growth in the renewable sector in 2023.

Solar is one of the fastest growing-green technologies, and its electricity generation capacity is expected to surpass hydropower output by 2029 to become the largest renewable power source in the world, per the IEA.

In order to reduce reliance on burning dirty fuels for energy and stop planet-warming pollution, we need to lean into these cleaner solutions. The increased adoption of solar power will mean cleaner air, lower energy costs, and greater accessibility to electricity for those in remote areas.

