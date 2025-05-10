Company makes leap in solar installation efficiency with simple solution: 'We see this as a force amplifier'

Solar panels need the sun's rays to power their energy conversion process, which means that installation locations will often be very hot and also quite remote.

Solar-installation startup Cosmic Robotics is looking to lighten the load for workers in these extreme conditions with its robotic assistant that does the heavy lifting, leaving the more detailed work to its human counterparts.

"It's terrible work in remote places," James Emerick, co-founder and CEO of Cosmic Robotics, told TechCrunch.

"We see this as a force amplifier, not taking jobs," Emerick added. "There's a certain physicality to it, and so bringing new tools actually opens the aperture for more people to actually be able to do this work."

Utility-scale solar panels are large and can weigh up to 90 pounds each, and they are required to be hoisted onto racks several feet above the ground for hours a day in intense heat, the report explained. In part, that's what prompted Emerick and his colleagues to found the company.

Their robot is called Cosmic-1A, and it can install one panel every 30 to 40 seconds, which is close to the rate of an expert human installer.

However, robots don't get tired and can continue at that pace for much longer. They'll still need their human counterparts to spot them and ensure everything's been done accurately before they fasten the panels to the rack.

Using robots to assist in utility-scale photovoltaic deployments isn't new, but considering the rapid expansion of solar capacity across the globe, there's a lot of room for opportunity.

AES Corporation released its similar Maximo robot in 2024, and Rosendin Electric has deployed its own version, with demonstrations already underway. Charge Robotics, which was founded by MIT alumni, went one step further and launched a portable, automated factory for on-site installations.

In 2024, the U.S. added nearly 50 gigawatts of solar capacity, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, which is a 23% increase from 2023. Around 66% of all electricity capacity added to the country's grid was from solar projects, and record growth is expected to continue.

Emerick told TechCrunch that his company plans to use its recent influx of $4 million in venture capital to manufacture its robots by the end of 2025 and have them operating in production environments.

The company is also looking ahead to supporting new types of energy projects like data centers, where fast-paced growth and an insatiable need for energy are driving advancements.

"There's something new announced every day with data centers and energy generation," Emerick added. "Speed of deployment is all that really matters. You just can't build these things fast enough. There's a reason that data centers are measured in megawatts and not FLOPS or something, because that's the critical piece."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.